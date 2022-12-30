"This is absolutely epic": Andrew Tate trolled online after Jerry's Pizza Box leads to arrest in Romania

Romanian police had been waiting for evidence to arrest Andrew Tate and his brother Tristan Tate. Recently, a video posted on Twitter by Andrew Tate himself, featuring a pizza box, has become their undoing.

Authorities needed proof that he was in Romania before they could arrest him on suspicion of human trafficking, r*pe, and forming an organized crime group. They were arrested for allegedly abducting two girls in the country.

Andrew and Tristan Tate being arrested in Bucharest, Romania (Image via Romanian police DIICOT)

Tate, 36, was involved in an online fued with climate activist Greta Thunberg, 17, taunting her with his 33 cars, detailing their make and design. After Thunberg schooled him, he responded with a video where he was smoking a cigar and a pizza box was brought to him, while he was addressing Greta saying he won't recycle.

The pizza box featured the name of the popular Romanian pizza chain 'Jerry's Pizza', which was more than enough evidence for the local authorities to raid his house and arrest him. The turn of events sparked several reactions from netizens.

Alejandra Caraballo, a clinical instructor at the Harvard Law Cyberlaw Clinic, expressed her joy on Twitter, detailing the events and calling them "epic." The tweet read:

"His ridiculous video yesterday featured a pizza from a Romanian pizza chain, Jerry's Pizza, confirming he was in the country. This is absolutely epic."

Andrew Tate's arrest in Romania celebrated by netizens

Romanian police said that they were not aware that Tate and his brother were in the country. But after a video aimed at taunting Greta Thunberg and her ecological activism went online, the police found all the proof they needed to make the arrests.

Netizens have been sharing their joy over the news and are pleasantly surprised at the hilarity of the events.

Greta Thunberg and Andrew Tate debacle explained

On December 27, Tate sent a message to the environmentalist, listing some of the cars he owns in an attempt to bait Thunberg into speaking about the effects it will have on the environment. He also wrote down the specifications of what he owns and asked her to provide him with an email id so that he could send her the list.

His tweet read:

"Hello @GretaThunberg. I have 33 cars. My Bugatti has a w16 8.0L quad turbo. My TWO Ferrari 812 competizione have 6.5L v12s. This is just the start. Please provide your email address so I can send a complete list of my car collection and their respective enormous emissions."

Andrew Tate was schooled by 17 year old Greta Thunberg (Image via Getty/Ryan Pfluger and Instagram)

His tweet went viral, but it wasn't until Thunberg's response - which absolutely schooled him. Greta's now-iconic tweet provided him with the needed email id, but it was not a real one. The email id she provided him with was smalld*[email protected]

Andrew Tate replied to that by saying "how dare you," and followed that up with a video that eventually led to him and his brother's arrest in Romania on alleged trafficking charges.

