NELK boys' Full Send podcast interview with Donald Trump removed from YouTube, sparks backlash online 

Former American President Donald Trump was a recent guest on the Nelk Boys' YouTube channel. The Republican was part of the "Full Send" podcast discussing multiple serious topics like the "Afghanistan situation," the "Russian-Ukraine conflict," and the "2020 US elections."

He explained that his former UFC colleague and friend Dana White encouraged him to participate in the podcast, which had the title "Donald Trump on WW3, Talking to Putin and Joe Rogan." The video received over 5 million views in just 24 hours before getting taken down by the platform.

The group's founder and co-owner Kyle uploaded a video to Instagram, supporting Trump, who had forecast the incident. The politician had claimed that the podcast would likely be taken down by the platform within a day or two.

According to YouTube, the video violated its terms for spreading misinformation regarding the 2020 US election, calling it rigged.

Netizens criticized YouTube for removing Donald Trump's podcast

News of the video getting taken down did not sit well with internet users, who heavily criticized the platform. People expressed dissent over YouTube's decision and said that the video didn't contain anything harmful, questioning the reason for such harsh censorship.

Many, just like Kyle, commended the politician for predicting the ban on the video, saying that the politician saw the censorship before the Full Send cast could.

Few even encouraged others to watch the interview on other platforms and claimed that removing the video was unjust.

Many were surprised at the sudden guest appearance of, possibly, the most popular US politician on a channel that is popular for prank videos.

NELK Boys and "Full Send" have been banned multiple times in the past

The group became popular for their extreme pranks and questionable content on YouTube, which has already resulted in numerous bans in the past. Their main account, NELK, got demonetized in 2020 over their controversial take on COVID-19 protocols.

But according to the group, it did not affect their economic conditions as most of their income came from promotional work and merchandise sales.

The group recently launched their NFT, called the Full Send NFT, which is supposed to be a one-of-a-kind membership card, allowing its holder access to special perks and merch.

More information about the group and its products is available on their website. Interested readers can also view the Donald Trump podcast on their website.

