Everything to know about NELK Boys' Full Send NFT drop

The NELK Boys are launching their first NFT collection, named after their brand Full Send. They announced their entry into the NFT market through social media, causing fans to flock to their discord server in hopes of finding out what it is.
The creator group has created a discord server called Full Send NFT, where they will be providing all the information related to the NFT. The Discord server, which can be accessed from their official website : metacard.io, has collected over 288,000 members in just over 24 hours.
NELK Boys announce their NFT called Full Send Metacard
The group announced their NFT with the caption,
"About to shake up the NFT world."
The NFT is available in the form of a virtual membership card called Full Send Metacard. The Metacard will allow its holders to gain access to future Full Send business ventures, metaverses and other perks.
The official website describes the NFT as,
“The Metacard will act as a mint pass. Holders will get first access to the many other NFT projects that we will drop including a happy dad project and full send collabs with other cool NFT projects.”
Metacard holders will also be getting access to exclusive merch that will not be available to non-holders.
The NELK Boys will only issue 10,000 of these Metacards, which will be tradable on the secondary market after its launch. Built on Etherum blockchain, the minted base price of the NFT is 0.08 ETH on thefullsendnft.com.
The first set of buyers for the NFT will be selected via whitelisting through the designated Discord server, but the selection process is yet to be disclosed. The sale details on the website say,
"The whitelist pre-sale will release at 9:30am pst on January 19th. The remaining METACARDS will be available at 12:30pm PST the same day. They will be sold on a first come, first serve basis."
Around 7000 of these NFT Metacards are already listed on opensea.io, with 102 owners and a floor price of 0.068 ETH.
NFT receives mixed reactions from fans
Fans have had mixed reactions to the NFT, while some are super excited others are calling it rushed and a scam.
The NELK Boys, allegedly, lost monetization on their Youtube channel with over 7 million subscribers, due to what their content consists of. However, the group has a very successful merchandise line, that makes around an estimated $70 million a year.
They also make a fair share through advertising, collaboration and sponsored content.