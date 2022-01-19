Everything to know about NELK Boys' Full Send NFT drop

The NELK Boys are launching their first NFT collection, named after their brand Full Send. They announced their entry into the NFT market through social media, causing fans to flock to their discord server in hopes of finding out what it is.

The creator group has created a discord server called Full Send NFT, where they will be providing all the information related to the NFT. The Discord server, which can be accessed from their official website : metacard.io, has collected over 288,000 members in just over 24 hours.

The group announced their NFT with the caption,

"About to shake up the NFT world."

The NFT is available in the form of a virtual membership card called Full Send Metacard. The Metacard will allow its holders to gain access to future Full Send business ventures, metaverses and other perks.

The official website describes the NFT as,

“The Metacard will act as a mint pass. Holders will get first access to the many other NFT projects that we will drop including a happy dad project and full send collabs with other cool NFT projects.”

Metacard holders will also be getting access to exclusive merch that will not be available to non-holders.

The NELK Boys will only issue 10,000 of these Metacards, which will be tradable on the secondary market after its launch. Built on Etherum blockchain, the minted base price of the NFT is 0.08 ETH on thefullsendnft.com.

The first set of buyers for the NFT will be selected via whitelisting through the designated Discord server, but the selection process is yet to be disclosed. The sale details on the website say,

"The whitelist pre-sale will release at 9:30am pst on January 19th. The remaining METACARDS will be available at 12:30pm PST the same day. They will be sold on a first come, first serve basis."

Around 7000 of these NFT Metacards are already listed on opensea.io, with 102 owners and a floor price of 0.068 ETH.

NFT receives mixed reactions from fans

Fans have had mixed reactions to the NFT, while some are super excited others are calling it rushed and a scam.

tristanp | Antonym @tristan34130855 @nelkboys @KyleForgeard ugh I cant wait for this, NGL everyone in the space calling this a scam and a rugpull, but Ik yall, yall different, yall really care about your followers and your brand, so imma be with yall for ever especially if I can get one @nelkboys @KyleForgeard ugh I cant wait for this, NGL everyone in the space calling this a scam and a rugpull, but Ik yall, yall different, yall really care about your followers and your brand, so imma be with yall for ever especially if I can get one

Josh @Nuslerosh @nelkboys OBVIOUS RUG, DO NOT BUY. THEY MINT IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS AND DONT EVEN HAVE WHITELIST FLESHED OUT YET. OBVIOUS RUG, DO NOT BUY. THEY MINT IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS AND DONT EVEN HAVE WHITELIST FLESHED OUT YET. @nelkboys 🚨 OBVIOUS RUG, DO NOT BUY. THEY MINT IN LESS THAN 24 HOURS AND DONT EVEN HAVE WHITELIST FLESHED OUT YET. 🚨

Charlie @Charlie13843988 @nelkboys Super excited this is a genuine nft project with genuine people running this project, it’s going to be huge @nelkboys Super excited this is a genuine nft project with genuine people running this project, it’s going to be huge

NonFungibleTony @tonymvst

no faq, info or detailed roadmap

0 education to avoid scams with a predominantly newbie, lower income audience

podcast titled “Help US Build Our Empire” 🤔

Hope you guys can prove me wrong but this ain’t love Nelk, but this NFT looks so fundamentally broken and rushedno faq, info or detailed roadmap0 education to avoid scams with a predominantly newbie, lower income audiencepodcast titled “Help US Build Our Empire” 🤔Hope you guys can prove me wrong but this ain’t love Nelk, but this NFT looks so fundamentally broken and rushed🚩no faq, info or detailed roadmap🚩0 education to avoid scams with a predominantly newbie, lower income audience🚩podcast titled “Help US Build Our Empire” 🤔Hope you guys can prove me wrong but this ain’t 🅿️

Bryan Garfield @BryanG_3 Nelk is onto their next scam. I wont support beyond watching the videos anymore. Nelk is onto their next scam. I wont support beyond watching the videos anymore.

dart @DegenDart The nelk boys and ozzy are about to make this nft space go wild. The nelk boys and ozzy are about to make this nft space go wild.

Eth.an @Thatboydexter4k @SixthReseau no sleep, staying up for nelk nft drop @SixthReseau no sleep, staying up for nelk nft drop

Amind.eth @Amind_eth



PUBLIC SALE: 12:30PM PST



If you're reading this, you’re still early to NFTs. So hyped about @fullsend 's @metacard_io I'll try to get my hands on some, this is so great for the community well done boys @nelkboys PUBLIC SALE: 12:30PM PSTIf you're reading this, you’re still early to NFTs. So hyped about @fullsend's @metacard_io I'll try to get my hands on some, this is so great for the community well done boys @nelkboys PUBLIC SALE: 12:30PM PST 👀If you're reading this, you’re still early to NFTs.

The NELK Boys, allegedly, lost monetization on their Youtube channel with over 7 million subscribers, due to what their content consists of. However, the group has a very successful merchandise line, that makes around an estimated $70 million a year.

They also make a fair share through advertising, collaboration and sponsored content.

