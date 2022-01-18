Addison Rae partners with Lil' Heroes for latest NFT venture

Famous TikTok personality Addison Rae recently dived into the world of NFTs by partnering with Lil' Heroes. Rae took to Instagram to make the announcement, following which the NFT rapidly sold out.

While promoting her purchase, the TikTok star posted a story that said,

“Never thought I’d get involved with NFTs, but yolo! So honored to join the @lilheroesnft community!!! Thank you @edgarplans and @exilecontent #LilHeroesPartner”

Story posted by Addison Rae (Image via addisonraee/ Instagram)

The collection includes a total of 7,777 unique artworks and is also supported by other celebrities such as J Balvin. Artworks from the collection have sold for prices as high as $330,000.

What we know about the NFT that Addison Rae promoted on her Instagram

Lil' Heroes by Edgar Plans @LilHeroesNFT



We're going to post an announcement very soon, please be patient! WE ARE OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT!We're going to post an announcement very soon, please be patient! WE ARE OFFICIALLY SOLD OUT! ⚡️We're going to post an announcement very soon, please be patient! https://t.co/VFRgn79pCw

The official website for the NFT, lilheroes.io, describes the artwork as follows:

"Meet Lil’ Heroes, the mouse-eared mischievous characters dressed in a huge variety of unique hand-drawn attributes."

Created by the record-breaking artist Edgar Plans, the minimalistic mouse-eared characters are said to be a part of bigger conversations like gender violence, racism and climate change.

Plans modeled his signature character after his own attributes and characteristics. The character is called Artist Hero, who is described on the website as follows:

"His signature character, Artist Hero, represents the youth’s reckless, playful and bold way of living that Plans never gave up on. Always ready for new adventures, he will shake everything up in the metaverse!"

Rae has received mixed responses to her tie-up with the NFT. Here are a few Twitter responses from her fans:

ashrobin.eth 😏 @ashrobinqt



I didn’t realize Addison was such a OK so I minted two @LilHeroesNFT this morning and then I saw that @whoisaddison posted this on her story 🧐I didn’t realize Addison was such a #NFT enthusiast, welcome to the community 🤝 OK so I minted two @LilHeroesNFT this morning and then I saw that @whoisaddison posted this on her story 🧐I didn’t realize Addison was such a #NFT enthusiast, welcome to the community 🤝 https://t.co/ucv7tb6Ii3

theadmirablecow @theadmirablecow No way…… I had Lil Heroes on my watchlist too @whoisaddison No way…… I had Lil Heroes on my watchlist too @whoisaddison https://t.co/OXDMsVRF7M

Socks🕷 || FENDI DAYY @drmhaha addison rae is making an nft addison rae is making an nft 😭

Adam Greenberg @chefgreenberg @LilHeroesNFT @whoisaddison u know u are a part of a huge scam that screwed over tons of ppl, right?! NFT space is very dangerous with ppl who have no clue pumping. @LilHeroesNFT @whoisaddison u know u are a part of a huge scam that screwed over tons of ppl, right?! NFT space is very dangerous with ppl who have no clue pumping.

Rae isn't the first creator to delve into the NFT marketplace. In a tweet from January 5, Logan Paul claimed to have made a profit of $535,000 by selling his World of Women NFT. The creator turned boxer is an avid NFT trader, investing over $2 million in the digital art space.

FaZe Banks is another YouTuber actively dealing with NFT artworks. Banks reportedly owns various NFTs totalling close to $10 million, with an initial investment of $200,000.

Edited by Danyal Arabi