Logan Paul responds to Hasbulla's fight challenge with a hilarious meme

Logan Paul has been challenged to a fight by Russian TikTok star-cum-fighter Hasbullah Magomedov. The older Paul brother was last seen in the ring with Floyd Mayweather, where the match was declared a draw.

The challenge came in the form of a video tweeted by Hasbullah on his account @Hasbulla_NFT. In the video, the Russian star exclaimed:

"Hey, Logan Paul. Next Challenge."

The title of his video stated, "Hey @LoganPaul, I challenge you to a fight for your NFT." It looks like Hasbullah wants to fight Paul for his NFT collection worth $2.64 million. Paul has an impressive assortment of 139 NFTs from 16 collections.

Logan Paul replied to the challenge on both Instagram and Twitter

Logan posted story on his Instagram addressing the challenge (Image via loganpaul/ Instagram)

Paul, famous for his comedic vines, used memes to reply to the challenge. He first addressed the challenge on his Instagram story, saying, "called out by the king himself @hasbullah_."

In another story, he compared the Russian challenger to White Goodman from Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story.

Paul later took to Twitter, where he posted a video from the movie Anchorman. The video showed an angry motorcyclist knocking out Ron Burgundy’s dog Baxter off a bridge, with Hashbulla's face photoshopped on the dog.

The tweet has received over 12,000 likes and 425 retweets.

Twitterati had a field day with Hasbullah's call-out, responding with their own take to the fight.

Hasbullah is an MMA enthusiast and is highly inspired by the world renowned fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, and his content reflects the same.

On the other hand, Paul is currently busy promoting his energy drink, Prime Hydration, which he created in partnership with long-time rival KSI. The creator launched the drink on January 5 during an Instagram live.

Prime Hydration, priced at $39.99 for 12 pk, is available in 5 flavors. The beverage has received rave reviews from Paul's fans, and is sold out on its official website, drinkprime.com.

