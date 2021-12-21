Watch: Logan Paul receives 11 first edition base set Pokemon packs worth $3.5 million

YouTuber-turned-boxing sensation Logan Paul received 11 first edition base set Pokemon packs worth $3.5 million on Monday. He called himself the only one to possess them.

Paul took to Twitter to post a picture of the sealed packs and then added a video to the same thread of him walking with opened boxes and discussing it with his friends.

"Bruh, let's f*****g go! That is a three and a half million dollar box. We are sitting in the vicinity of a 11 First Edition Base Set Pokemon boxes. This will probably never happen again. Is this the only one that we know that exists? ... How many first edition Charizards are inside here? I can hear them. They are trying to get out, bro," said Paul.

Watch Logan Paul with the first edition base set Pokemon packs below:

Logan Paul @LoganPaul the only known one in the world the only known one in the world https://t.co/UZEAavgD8e

Logan Paul went the distance with the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout earlier this year

Logan Paul featured in an eight-round exhibition boxing contest against the unbeaten Floyd Mayweather Jr. on June 6, 2021, at the Hard Rock Stadium in Miami, Florida.

No winner was announced in the unscored fight as it went the distance. Paul put up a tough fight against a much more experienced opponent and proved his mettle as a boxer.

IGN @IGN Logan Paul wore a holographic Charizard Pokémon card around his neck as he entered the ring for his exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Sunday. He spent $150,000 on the card. bit.ly/34SnQWi Logan Paul wore a holographic Charizard Pokémon card around his neck as he entered the ring for his exhibition fight against Floyd Mayweather Jr. on Sunday. He spent $150,000 on the card. bit.ly/34SnQWi https://t.co/r5Bw3tfHJC

'The Maverick' had previously fought fellow YouTuber-turned-boxer KSI of Great Britain in a professional boxing encounter at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, on November 9, 2019. He lost the six-round clash via split decision (55-56, 54-57, and 56-55).

It is still unclear as to who Logan Paul will square off against next. Names like boxing legend Mike Tyson and former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva were rumored to be under consideration, but they haven't been confirmed.

Apart from YouTube, Paul runs a podcast and has featured in several movies, TV shows, web series, and music videos as well.

