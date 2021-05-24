Does 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov have a disease that restricts his growth?

Hasbulla Magomedov has recently been grabbing headlines for his 'Mini Khabib' nickname.

Despite looking like a five-year-old, Hasbulla Magomedov is actually an 18-year-old blogger and social media star from Makhachkala, Dagestan. He shot to fame by posting funny videos on TikTok during the pandemic.

Magomedov's videos saw him posing in face-offs with other people of the same height as him, pretending to fight them. He was thus given the nickname 'Mini Khabib' after the former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who also hails from Makhachkala, Dagestan.

Contrary to what many people assume, Hasbulla and Khabib are not related. However, they seem to know each other as is evident from their Instagram posts.

A video clip of Khabib and 'Mini Khabib' dining together has also gone viral in recent months.

What disorder does Hasbulla Magomedov have?

It is not exactly known what disorder Hasbulla Magomedov has that caused his stature to resemble that of a child. The most common cause behind the occurrence is Growth Hormone Deficiency (GHD), popularly known as dwarfism. The condition occurs if the body's pituitary gland secretes insufficient amounts of Growth Hormone or somatotropin.

GHD can either be the result of a genetic anomaly or an absence of the pituitary gland itself, in which case the disorder is congenital or present from birth. It can also be caused by brain injury suffered during the developing years, in which case the condition could be acquired later.

Sometimes there is no clear cause identified, and at other times, it can also be because of low levels of other hormones, such as vasopressin (controls the body's water production), thyrotropins (controls thyroid hormone secretion), adrenocorticotrophic hormone (controls the adrenal gland and related hormones), or gonadotropins (controls the production of male and female sex hormones).

Hasbulla Magomedov vs Abduroziq fight branded 'unethical' by Dwarf Athletic Commission

An MMA fight between Hasbulla Magomedov and fellow social media star Abduroziq is rumored to have taken place on May 18, 2021, organized by Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev.

Hasbulla shared the face-off between him and Abduroziq on his social media channels.

However, the head of Russian Dwarf Athletic Association, Uliana Podpalnaya, told Russian news outlet Gazeta.ru (Translation H/T: RT Sport) that the whole thing was 'unethical and wrong' from her point of view.

