'This is unethical' - Russia's Dwarf Athletic Association criticizes social media interest around Hasbulla Magomedov fight

Russia’s Dwarf Athletic Commission has criticized the social media interest around a potential Hasbulla Magomedov fight.

An MMA bout between Dagestani social media star Hasbulla Magomedov aka ‘Mini Khabib’ and Tajik social media star Abdu Rozik was rumored to be taking place on May 18th 2021. Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev was reportedly organizing the encounter.

Tamaev even insinuated that both social media stars would be paid for their performances. However, as of this time, it’s unclear as to whether the Hasbulla Magomedov vs. Abdu Rozik fight will take place. Regardless, the social media interest drummed up by the potential encounter has drawn the ire of Russia’s Dwarf Athletic Commission.

Speaking to Gazeta.ru (Translation courtesy: RT Sport), Uliana Uliana Podpalnaya, who is the head of the Russian Dwarf Athletic Association, has condemned the fight as “unethical” and “wrong.” Podpalnaya explained the reasons behind her condemnation:

“It's not even like a show fight – they get paid a lot of money and it’s a show to make people laugh. There’s nothing serious about this, this isn’t sport.”

“This is unethical, wrong, from my point of view. It seems to me that only on the one hand it can be correct and beautiful – if martial arts among small people are made a Paralympic sport."

“It could be judo, karate, and people will understand that this is a serious sport, serious performances, and not some kind of laughing show.”

“Events like this don’t draw attention to the sport of little people. If interest in this appears, it’s only because a lot of money is being invested in it. And from the point of view of the sports career growth of these guys, there are no prospects.”

Uliana Podpalnaya suggested that irrespective of the social media buzz generated by the fight and the supposed money involved, the fight doesn't show the "sport of little people" positively.

Podpalnaya further spoke about the negative comments and insults directed towards both social media stars. She indicated that the fight's social media interest has largely comprised mockery and disrespect towards the Paralympic community.

Hasbulla Magomedov aka ‘Mini Khabib’ and Abdu Rozik are prominent social media influencers in their respective countries

Khabib Nurmagomedov

Hasbulla Magomedov is an 18-year-old TikTok star and social media sensation from Dagestan, Russia. He rose to prominence courtesy of his comedy skits in which he’d impersonate MMA legend and former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

In light of his entertaining comedy skits, Hasbulla Magomedov eventually earned the moniker "Mini Khabib." He often hangs out with Nurmagomedov, as shown in his social media posts.

Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik suffer from a growth disorder, owing to which they appear younger than their actual age. Their ailment is also said to be the reason behind their physical stature. Nevertheless, the two talented social media stars have been widely appreciated for overcoming these obstacles and entertaining their fans worldwide.