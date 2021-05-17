Who is Hasbulla Magomedov, how old is he, and why is he called 'Mini Khabib'?

Hasbulla Magomedov is an 18-year-old blogger from Makhachkala, Russia. He was nicknamed 'Mini Khabib,' inspired by former UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. The TikTok star earned his nickname after posting several hilarious videos of him pretending to fight children.

Although Hasbulla Magomedov is an adult, he has the characteristics of a child. Based on his height, face and voice, Hasbulla Magomedov could be mistaken for a five-year-old.

According to Hasbulla Magomedov, he began publishing his TikTok videos just for fun. Soon after, he realized he had fans when people on the streets recognized him.

While UFC fans have enjoyed 'Mini Khabib's' comedic posts, it appears he's not interested in sticking around as a blogger for too long. In an interview with Russian media, Magomedov revealed that he intends to become a theologian one day.

Hasbulla Magomedov ('Mini Khabib') meets Khabib Nurmagomedov

People often mistake Hasbulla Magomedov as Khabib Nurmagomedov's son. Many fans believe that 'Mini Khabib' and the UFC star resemble each other.

In reality, the two aren't related. However, they appear to be close friends as Khabib posted a video of Hasbulla Magomedov on his Instagram handle.

A video of 'Mini Khabib' and Nurmagomedov having dinner together has also gone viral in recent months. The two are seen taking photos with some fans.

Is Khabib Nurmagomedov still active?

Khabib Nurmagomedov recently retired from the sport after defending his UFC lightweight title against Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The Dagestani fighter revealed that the passing of his father affected his decision to move on from cage fighting.

At a perfect 29-0, 'The Eagle' is the only UFC champion to retire with an unblemished record.

The UFC recently crowned a new lightweight champion in the wake of Khabib's retirement. Brazilian veteran Charles Oliveira knocked Michael Chandler out in round two to capture the vacant 155-pound crown in the main event of UFC 262.