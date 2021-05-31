What is the real age of 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov?

'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov is nothing short of an internet sensation at the moment.

Other than his hilarious antics, the reason that has got thousands of people intrigued and interested in Hasbulla Magomedov is the nature of his physical appearance. Hasbulla Magomedov looks like a young, four or five-year-old kid.

In reality, though, he is a 18-year-old teenager hailing from Makhachkala, Dagestan.

The social media star himself claims that his age is eighteen and we have no evidence to the contrary.

How did Hasbulla Magomedov become famous?

Hasbulla Magomedov rose to fame during the pandemic when he started sharing funny videos of himself on TikTok. Several of them were of him trying to brawl with others in the manner of MMA fighters, which earned him the nickname 'Mini Khabib' after the former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov, who also hails from Makhachkala, Dagestan.

In one of his many videos, Hasbulla Magomedov impersonated Khabib Nurmagomedov, recreating The Eagle's UFC 229 weigh-in scenario.

Recently, Hasbulla Magomedov has been grabbing the headlines for his rumored fight against 17-year-old Tajikistani singer Abdu Rozik, also known as the 'smallest singer in the world'. Like Hasbulla Magomedov, Abdu Rozik is also a teenager whose physical appearance resembles that of a child.

While Hasbulla Magomedov's condition is likely because of dwarfism caused by Growth Hormone Deficiency or GHD, Abdu Rozik is a survivor of early-age rickets for which he could not receive adequate treatment due to the lack of financial resources of his parents.

The two have recently been seen going at each other on multiple occasions on social media, most popularly engaging in a UFC-style face-off mediated by Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev.

During the face-off, both Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik confirmed their ages to be 18 and 17, respectively. Abdu Rozik revealed that he weighs 38 lbs. and stands 1 meter tall, and Hasbulla Magomedov stated that 'one kilogram' (2.2 lbs.) less than Abdu Rozik and that he too stood a meter tall.

For everyone wondering about Hasbulla and Abdu rozik’s Age, here’s the information you needpic.twitter.com/0NL15HYMIE — Hasbulla 🇷🇺 (@HasbulIah) May 26, 2021

