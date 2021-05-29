Is Hasbulla Magomedov related to former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov?

No, Hasbulla Magomedov is not related to former UFC champion Khabib Nurmagomedov. Amidst the onset of memes and social media posts involving Hasbullla Magomedov, aka 'Mini Khabib', people opined that Habulla resembled 'The Eagle', leading to rumors about the two being related.

Nevertheless, being dubbed 'Mini Khabib' by almost the entire world of combat sports certainly had its perks. Hasbulla Magomedov made an internet sensation out of himself owing to his TikTok videos. Rumors of relations with Khabib Nurmagomedov only multiplied his following.

Even though Hasbulla Magomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov are not related, they share a good bond. 'The Eagle' Khabib Nurmagomedov posted a video on his Instagram account featuring Hasbulla Magomedov.

Furthermore, a YouTube video of Hasbulla Magomedov and Khabib Nurmagomedov clicking pictures at a restaurant also went viral.

Another important thing to note is that although 'Mini Khabib' appears to be a five-year-old, Hasbulla Magomedov is an eighteen-year-old who aspires to be a theologist. His stunted growth results from a condition that renders a person unable to develop mind and body simultaneously.

Hasbulla Magomedov recreates Khabib Nurmagomedov's weigh-in at UFC 229

UFC 229 is perhaps the most iconic event in MMA history, in addition to being the highest-grossing PPV in the history of the UFC. Khabib Nurmagomedov and Conor McGregor brought their bitter rivalry inside the octagon. Nurmagomedov won the fight via submission in round four to retain his lightweight title.

The hype that the fight garnered was massive. Right from the press conferences to the ceremonial weigh-ins, every event was a monumental occasion in its own right. Of course, owing to the hatred that the two fighters held for each other, the face-offs after the ceremonial weigh-ins were as intense as could get.

Hasbulla Magomedov recreated Khabib Nurmagomedov's ceremonial weigh-ins by imitating exactly what the former UFC lightweight champion did on the day of the event. Right from stepping onto the weighing scale, flexing for the cameras, and pointing towards the sky, Hasbulla proved why he is referred to as 'Mini Khabib'.

Hasbulla Magomedov shot to fame after posting videos of himself pretending to fight kids. The various videos were widely lauded for their comedic nature throughout the world.

