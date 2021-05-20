Who is Abdu Rozik, how old is he and is he fighting 'mini Khabib'?

Abdu Rozik is a Tajik singer who etched his name in record books as the world's smallest singer. Hailing from Tajikistan, Abdu Rozik shot to fame owing to his unique talent of singing Tajik rap songs. His presence can mainly be seen on the YouTube channel called Avlod media, which has over 350k subscribers.

As per records found online, Abdu Rozik is currently 18 years of age although his exact date of birth is not known. Rozik was born in 2003 to the family of a gardener in the village of Gishdarva in the Panjakent district of Tajikistan.

As a child, Rozik suffered from rickets and his parents couldn't get him treated due to a lack of adequate financial resources. This is what eventually led to the stunting of his growth. At the age of 16, Rozik weighed a mere 12 kg.

Currently the teenage singer has moved to the city of Dushanbe, where he is financially supported by a Tajik blogger/rapper named Baron (Behruz). Baron was the first to recognize Abdu Rozik's talent and persuaded his father to allow Rozik to pursue a career in music. Baron also took Abdu Rozik for a medical examination and found that his condition can be treated to allow a growth of 40-50 cm.

Abdu Rozik's upcoming MMA fight

Abdu Rozik recently made headlines as news of his upcoming MMA fight went afloat. The Tajik rapper is set to face General Vgorode aka Hasbulla Magomedov for an MMA bout, which is reportedly being organized by Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev.

While the date of the bout is yet to be confirmed, videos of a heated press conference between the two recently went viral on social media.

Abdu Rozik's opponent, Hasbulla Magomedov, shot to fame on TikTok by posting several videos of Khabib Nurmagomedov. While he is not related to the MMA legend, Magomedov has been named 'mini Khabib' as many fans find him bearing a close resemblance to Khabib Nurmagomedov.

The two certainly appear to know each other as Khabib often shares videos of Hasbulla Magomedov from his Instagram account.

Abdu Rozik, meanwhile, has his own friends from the world of MMA as he posts pictures with a Persian fighter named Mohammad Heibati.