What is the real age of Abdu Rozik, the rumored opponent of 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov?

Like his rumored opponent Hasbulla Magomedov, Abdu Rozik too resembles a four or five-year-old child in physical appearance. However, it is abundantly clear that neither is actually a child from their manner of speaking and behavior.

Abdu Rozik is a 17-year-old YouTube singer from Tajikistan. He is supposedly set to face 'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov in a fight. At their iconic face-off officiated by Chechen MMA fighter Asxab Tamaev, both Abdu Rozik and Hasbulla Magomedov cleared the air on their real age as well as height and weight.

Abdu Rozik said that he is 17, weighs 38 lbs., and stands one meter tall. Hasbulla Magomedov chipped in, stating that he is 18, weighs 'one kilogram' less than Abdu Rozik, and stands one meter tall as well.

For everyone wondering about Hasbulla and Abdu rozik’s Age, here’s the information you needpic.twitter.com/0NL15HYMIE — Hasbulla 🇷🇺 (@HasbulIah) May 26, 2021

The reason behind Abdu Rozik's physical appearance, despite being 17, is possibly a case of rickets that he developed as a child. Because of the insufficient financial resources of his parents, the condition could not be treated upon diagnosis, giving Abdu Rozik the stature that he is known for today.

How did Abdu Rozik rise to fame?

Hailing from Tajikistan, Abdu Rozik is now an internet sensation, with several popular singing videos on YouTube distributed by Avlod Media. His 2019 number, titled Ohi Dili Zor, has garnered more than 5.5 million views to date.

Abdu Rozik is now set to fight Hasbulla Magomedov, which has catapulted his fame in recent weeks.

However, Abdu Rozik comes from a humble background. Born in 2003 to a gardener family in the village of Gizhdarva in the Tajik district of Panjakent. He has now moved to the capital of the country, Dushanbe. He currently works closely with Tajik blogger-rapper Baron Nabiev, who found Abdu Rozik on the internet and expressed a wish to his parents to collaborate on music videos.

Baron Nabiev can be considered as his career mentor and financial sponsor. He is often seen in Abdu Rozik's social media posts, and Abdu Rozik in his. Nabiev accompanied him to the meeting with Asxab Tamaev and Hasbulla Magomedov as well.

