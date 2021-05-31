Watch: 'World's smallest singer' and Hasbulla Magomedov's opponent Abdu Rozik singing in Tajik 

'Mini Khabib' Hasbulla Magomedov's opponent Abdu Rozik has been in the Tajik limelight for longer than we can imagine.

In addition to being a social media personality and a fighter, Abdu Rozik is also the world's smallest singer.

His songs are extremely popular in the Tajikistan region and have over a million views on YouTube. Rozik performs under the Avlod Media label.

Here's a song by Abdu Rozik from 2019. The song, titled 'Ohi Dili Zor', gained over four million views on YouTube.

As we can see in the video, Abdu Rozik is a performer through and through.

Even though we may not understand the language in which the song was sung, the brilliance with which it was performed, coupled with its visual portrayal by 'Abduroziq', helps a viewer feel the painful message delivered by the now seventeen-year-old's performance.

Here's another music video of Abdu Rozik recorded and distributed by the Avlod Media label:

Rozik also posts videos on his Instagram account, putting his exceptional singing skills out there for the world to appreciate.

Hasbulla Magomedov claims he's ready to put on a spectacular performance against Abdu Rozik

Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik have snatched the attention of the world of combat sports. The two featured in an interview hosted by Asxab Tamaev.

The two apparently have a history that originated with the debate of who would win in a fight. While confronting the question in-person during the interview, things escalated and got out of hand.

The two threw rapid insults at each other, and the interview ultimately turned into a battleground with Hasbulla Magomedov trying to kick Rozik.

Rozik attempted to respond to Hasbulla's advances with strikes of his own. However, Asxab Tamaev ensured that the interview did not turn into a street fight.

Watch the whole interview here:

Hasbulla Magomedov and Abdu Rozik are now training hard to face each other inside a cage. Magomedov even sent a message to his eagerly-waiting fans about what they should expect from his fight with Rozik. He said-

"No worries guys, the time will come. And I will show you one bombic, spectacular fight. I'm going to break Abdu Rozik."

Who do you think will win this battle, Hasbulla Magomedov or Abdu Rozik? Cast your predictions in the comments section!

