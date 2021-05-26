Watch: Hasbulla Magomedov's perfect impersonation of Khabib Nurmagomedov from UFC 229 weigh-ins

Hasbulla Magomedov, aka 'Mini Khabib,' recently posted a video of himself recreating Khabib Nurmagomedov's UFC 229 weigh-in.

The Russian blogger hilariously mimicked his hero as he stepped onto a scale and reenacted the gestures of Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Hasbulla Magomedov earned his nickname by posting several comedic videos of himself pretending to get into fights with other people.

Hasbulla Magomedov's relationship with Khabib Nurmagomedov

Hasbulla Magomedov and his idol Khabib Nurmagomedov appear to have a cordial relationship. The former UFC lightweight champion even posted a video of Hasbulla Magomedov on his Instagram account. Footage of Khabib and 'Mini Khabib' dining together has also gone viral in recent months.

Many fans have mistaken Hasbulla Magomedov for Khabib Nurmagomedov's son. But in reality, the two aren't related at all.

Hasbulla Magomedov may have the features of a five-year-old child, but he's actually an adult. He has an unknown condition that has restricted his growth.

UFC 229 weigh-ins

UFC 229 Khabib v McGregor: Weigh-Ins

Hasbulla Magomedov's rendition of the UFC 229 weigh-ins had MMA fans around the world rolling with laughter. But the real-life event saw one of the most intense stare-downs between blood rivals Conor McGregor and Khabib Nurmagomedov.

McGregor was first to the scale. The Las Vegas crowd erupted as McGregor made his way up the stage. The Irishman flexed and let out a war cry after his official weight of 154.5 pounds was announced.

A calm and collected Khabib went out next. He stepped on the scale and weighed in at exactly 155 pounds.

As the combatants faced off, UFC president Dana White struggled to keep them away from each other. A scuffle almost broke out when the Dublin native tried to get too close to Khabib.

What happened at UFC 229?

UFC 229: Khabib v McGregor

On fight night, Khabib dominated McGregor from start to finish. The Dagestani used his superior wrestling skills to take 'Notorious' down and suffocate him with a barrage of pounds. Khabib ultimately retained his title when he forced McGregor to tap out in round four via a rear-naked choke.

But the action didn't end after the fight. The champion hopped over the cage and went after McGregor's teammate Dillon Danis, who was watching cageside. Meanwhile, McGregor traded punches with some of Khabib's cornermen.