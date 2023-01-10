Fans of popular Twitch streamer Felix "xQc" are well aware of his breakup with ex-girlfriend and fellow streamer Sam "Adept." The streamer couple had a notoriously on-and-off relationship that officially ended in September 2022. Since they broke up, Adept has shown up at her ex-boyfriend's house while he was streaming on a few occasions. The most recent instance was on January 7, where she could be heard arguing with the former Overwatch pro in the background of his stream.

Although very little of the conversation was clearly audible, she can be heard saying that xQc was violating a court law. He then told her to stop talking as he came back to mute his microphone. Once the conversation was over, he apologized and ended his stream early.

The incident on stream puzzled fans, and many took to social media to share theories and find clues as to what this "court law" could be referring to.

What is the Adept-xQc "court order" controversy?

While the popular streamer was playing the video game Convenient on his January 7 stream, he heard someone loudly knocking on his door. After he answered the door, his ex-girlfriend Adept could be heard in the background, although she never appeared on camera.

Adept apparently came by to settle an argument with him, but very little could be heard on the livestream. What could clearly be made out was Adept accusing him of violating a court law. Shortly after, he returned to his PC to mute the microphone before leaving the room again.

Once the discussion between the former partners was over, xQc returned to his stream to apologize to his viewers before going offline. Fans were left to speculate about what the two were arguing over, as well as what the "court order" was and how xQc supposedly violated it.

Fans on social media did some digging and found an alleged public record from a Williamson County, Texas court that claimed xQc and Adept were previously married and filed for divorce on November 14, 2022.

Some fans took the supposedly leaked court records and ran with them, claiming that the theory explains some of the other details about their breakup, like Adept having possession of xQc's McLaren. However, the popular streamer addressed the rumors at the beginning of his next livestream, emphatically denying that the two were ever married.

He also said that longtime fans of his should know his personal stance on marriage, as he has previously stated that he does not see himself ever settling down:

"I have been saying it for years, that I would probably never get married for the rest of my life."

Although rumors of a secret marriage and divorce have seemingly been put to rest, that still leaves the question of what this "court law" discussion was all about. It's hard to make out on the stream's VOD, but Adept can be heard mentioning being locked out of some type of account.

Although there's still room for speculation, the most likely explanation is that xQc changed the password to one of Adept's accounts, either intentionally or unintentionally. He has publicly commented that the argument was not about a marriage or divorce, but the true nature of the discussion remains a mystery.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes