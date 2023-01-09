Fans of Twitch and popular streamer Felix "xQc" have been keeping an eye on his public breakup with Sam "Adept." The former streamer couple had an on-and-off relationship over the last few years, which ended in September 2022.

Since the breakup, fans have been keeping tabs on all the latest developments between the two, but none may be as big as the rumor that the two were possibly married. Rumors of their marriage began on the R/LivestreamFail subreddit, where a post had a link to a supposed public record of the couple filing for divorce.

While there are still questions about the authenticity of the court documents, many seem to believe they are legitimate. The original and subsequent posts related to the topic have since been deleted by moderators on the subreddit, raising fans' suspicions.

Are xQc and Adept getting a divorce?

Although the pair have been separated since September, Adept has made a few surprise appearances on xQc's streams in the following months. Their most recent appearance was on January 7, as a hot mic picked up an argument between them. It sounds like Adept told the former Overwatch pro that he was "violating a court law" before he muted the mic.

The stream was cut short as fans were left speculating about the court law discussion and why she was there. Listening closely to the stream's audio, fans could tell that the two were talking about accounts and passwords.

Alleged court documents circulate on social media

Internet sleuths took matters into their own hands as alleged court documents began circulating on social media. Twitter user @miguelxmiggy tweeted an image of the alleged court record, showing that xQc and Adept were married for an unknown period and had filed for divorce.

Elliot @miguelxmiggy Wait... @xQc . You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the whole thing on today's stream about? Wait... @xQc. You and Adept are legally married??? Is that what the whole thing on today's stream about? https://t.co/qwJMofiDRP

Although the documents are yet to be verified and could possibly be edited, they allege that the couple filed for divorce in the state of Texas on November 14, 2022. There is also mention of a restraining order, which may be where yesterday's on-stream argument stemmed from.

The bombshell leak was met with some skepticism, as it would be out of character for the two streamers to hold such a big secret about their relationship. One might agree it's hard to believe that the information in the documents was not leaked sooner, as they often publicized their arguments while in a relationship.

A secret marriage and divorce could possibly explain a few key details of their breakup. For instance, the ownership of xQc's McLaren sports car has been a major topic of discussion, and many were surprised to learn that the car was registered in Adept's name. Without a prenuptial agreement, divorce settlements often split the assets of the two parties 50-50.

So far, there is no concrete evidence proving that xQc and Adept were secretly married and are now divorced, and neither has publicly commented on the rumors. However, the rumors are yet to be disproven, and Adept's discussion of "violating a court law" raises questions.

