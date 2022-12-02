"Never changes, does it?" - Nmplol left stunned after encountering a racist player in Warzone 2

Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" hosted a Call of Duty: Warzone 2 livestream on December 1. While playing, the content creator wanted to make sure his microphone was working properly.

To get confirmation, Nmplol asked the nearby players if they could hear him via proximity chat. Out of nowhere, a player hurled racial slurs, which stunned the streamer.

The One True King member shared his thoughts on the toxic in-game experience, saying:

"Holy s**t! Never changes, does it?"

Nmplol encounters a racist player in Warzone 2, shares his thoughts on the toxic interaction

Nmplol wanted to check his microphone at the one-hour mark of the December 1 broadcast. He asked the in-game players if they could hear him and inquired:

"Hello! Can anyone hear me? Is my mic... is it working? Hello?"

At that moment, a player used the N-word several times, which caught the 31-year-old off guard. Nick immediately muted the in-game audio and reacted:

"Well, that's a quick mute! That is a quick, quick, quick, quick, mute! Quick mute, and I'm dead. Call of Duty never senses [ceases] to exist or senses [ceases] to impress me."

Timestamp: 01:02:05

Nmplol then suggested that the first-person title "never changes." He continued further by saying:

"All right, that's a quick mute! Quick mute. So the real question is, was my mic working or not? That is the real question. I think it was. Yes."

A few moments later, the Austin, Texas-based content creator noticed a viewer comment that Warzone was like this "all day." Nick responded:

"Yeah, we're good. Let's play. Holy s**t! 'This is Warzone all day.' This is the world, bro."

Fans react to the streamer encountering a racist Warzone 2 player

The streamer's gaming experience was shared on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit and the discussion thread featured more than 50 fan reactions.

Reddit user u/TheRealGoodman described Warzone 2 as a "wild west." They went on to say that they hadn't seen "that level of toxicity" since the original Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2:

Another Redditor suggested that game developers include a system for reporting slurs in voice chat:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Nmplol is a prominent personality in the streaming industry whose popularity has skyrocketed since joining OTK. He currently has 1,035,738 followers and averages more than 17k viewers per stream.

Nick is a Just Chatting streamer and an avid gamer. He has played several popular titles, such as World of Warcraft, Z1: Battle Royale, Fortnite, and Apex Legends, on his channel.

