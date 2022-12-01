Dr DisRespect reveals why he was banned for seven days from Warzone 2

During a recent livestream, YouTube Gaming star Herschel "Guy," aka "Dr DisRespect," revealed why he was suspended from Call of Duty: Warzone 2.

After successfully outplaying several opponents, the "Two Time Champion" decided to trash talk through proximity chat. However, he changed his mind and remembered that his Call of Duty account was banned for seven days.

After viewers speculated on the cause, Dr DisRespect revealed:

"It wasn't the p**sy one, was it? Yes, it was, actually. Underneath High Rise, that whole scene. That was the one."

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky Dr Disrespect revealed he had an account banned for 7 days in CoD MW2 for saying "P*ssy" in proximity chat Dr Disrespect revealed he had an account banned for 7 days in CoD MW2 for saying "P*ssy" in proximity chat https://t.co/vUJVqzSdky

"Yeah we got him, let's make an example!" - Dr DisRespect shares his thoughts on getting banned for seven days from Warzone 2

Herschel engaged in intense gunplay on top of the Zaya Observatory during a recent Call of Duty: Warzone 2 broadcast. After getting a five-kill streak, he joyfully exclaimed:

"Oh, these dudes ain't even f***ing close to me! I'm telling you that right now. Ain't nobody close! Nobody!"

Dr DisRespect decided to cut down on the trash talk after killing another player in-game. He recalled that he had recently been banned from his other Call of Duty account due to a proximity chat mishap and stated:

"I should probably chill on this. You know, I mean, with the proximity chat. It's not even my account. They banned my other one for seven days for proximity chat use. Believe it or not. We're playing on alternate, but we only have a couple of days. You know what I mean? And then boom! It's unbanned."

The 40-year-old went on to say that he wasn't going to comment on the matter:

"I wasn't going to say anything, really. Because I mean, I don't really care. You know what I mean, champs? I really don't."

Viewers began to speculate on why Dr DisRespect was suspended from the game. While some claimed it was due to spam, others cited a time when the former Twitch streamer used a profane word.

Herschel confirmed that he had been banned following the High Rise incident. He then expressed his thoughts on the action and added:

"Like, these people are just... so... I wonder who like... 'Yeah, we got him. Let's make an example!' You know? When I see way f***ing worse! Holy s**t!"

Fans react to the streamer's seven-day ban in Warzone 2

Esports personality Jake "JakeSucky's" tweet gained a lot of traction as more than 85 community members joined the reaction thread. Call of Duty Twitch streamer HunterTV commented:

HunterTV☄️ @itsHunterTV @JakeSucky I highly doubt this is why. Every single match I hear 20+ people say far worse things. @JakeSucky I highly doubt this is why. Every single match I hear 20+ people say far worse things.

Hyeet @DarxBreak @itsHunterTV @JakeSucky Well do you see them ever again? Exactly, perma ban all the way man! @itsHunterTV @JakeSucky Well do you see them ever again? Exactly, perma ban all the way man!

Content creator TDAWG claimed that he received a warning despite being a family-friendly streamer:

TDAWG @tdawgsmitty @JakeSucky I had a warning in my inbox today. I’m a family friendly streamer…. @JakeSucky I had a warning in my inbox today. I’m a family friendly streamer….

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

Jacob @Shxvel @JakeSucky The system they have going is just awful and easily abusable. My ign “Shovel” got flagged as offensive. I also never talked in game and the worst i’ve done is call someone a freak in text chat and i’ve had two offensive chat penalties so far. @JakeSucky The system they have going is just awful and easily abusable. My ign “Shovel” got flagged as offensive. I also never talked in game and the worst i’ve done is call someone a freak in text chat and i’ve had two offensive chat penalties so far.

ColoRADlCAL @colo_dl @JakeSucky Like it or not, they give that code of conduct for a reason so they can ban for anything that goes against it since we all agree to it. @JakeSucky Like it or not, they give that code of conduct for a reason so they can ban for anything that goes against it since we all agree to it.

Luis manzano @ExoTicSlayer10 @JakeSucky Lol nah they for sure targeting him at this point @JakeSucky Lol nah they for sure targeting him at this point

Dr DisRespect does not shy away from sharing his thoughts on Call of Duty. On November 24, the YouTube Gaming sensation expressed his displeasure with Warzone 2 and claimed that the battle royale has "no gunplay."

