Twitch streamer Nmplol explains why he canceled a $50,000 poker tournament, says people were not "too excited"

On November 30, after some viewers asked about it, Twitch streamer Nick "Nmplol" provided details about a $50,000 poker tournament that he had canceled.

Nmplol revealed that Twitch viewers could have participated in the event and that, in addition to a $50,000 prize pool, viewers who "personally knocked out" the streamer would receive an additional $10,000. The 31-year-old explained why he decided to cancel the event, saying:

"People didn't seem to care, to be too excited about poker, and people were just being annoying. Yeah, and I'm not super passionate about poker, even though, you know, I play with friends, sometimes."

Nmplol discusses why he canceled a $50,000 poker tournament

The discussion began at the 43-minute mark of his November 30 broadcast, when a viewer inquired why Nick was not hosting a poker tournament. The One True King (OTK) member claimed that people were not "too excited" and that they were being "annoying:"

"So, I'm like, 'People are being annoying, so I'm just not going to play.' You know? Even though, everyone who's, you know, over 18 should be able to play a game of poker and not get... you know, in trouble."

A few moments later, Nmplol's attention was drawn to a Twitch chatter asking:

"Someone says, 'Why no poker?' Uhh... oh whoa! Look how mad this guy is. This guy says, 'Why no poker? Everyone's expecting this.' Chat, were you guys expecting poker today? I don't think anyone was expecting that."

Timestamp: 00:43:12

After reading some more fan reactions, Nick revealed information about the canceled poker tournament, stating:

"So what was going to happen today was, there was going to be a poker tournament that you guys could've played in. And apparently, the sponsor of the tournament, it would've been a $50,000 prize pool. And on top of that, if you personally knocked me out of the tournament, you would win 10 grand. If you personally knocked me out. So, it actually wasn't a bad deal."

The conversation concluded with Nmplol mentioning that he wasn't particularly good at poker and that people would simply "all in" against him for the chance to win $10,000:

"You guys have seen me play poker before. I'm absolutely horrible. And the more I thought about it, I realized people would just all in me. Right? If I ever bet anything, everyone would just call. Because you have a free shot at 10 grand and it's free to enter the tournament. Right? The first time. So you have, like, one free shot to take all my chips for 10 grand. People would just all in me. Over and over again."

Fans react to Nmplol's opinion about canceling a poker tournament

The YouTube comments section featured a handful of fan reactions. Here's what the community had to say:

Fans reacting to the streamer's statement (Images via PancakesAndTwitch/YouTube)

Nmplol began his livestreaming career on Twitch in 2016. Besides being a Just Chatting streamer, Nick is a World of Warcraft enthusiast who's well-known for being a knowledgeable Paladin PvPer.

He has played and streamed Blizzard Entertainment's popular MMORPG title for more than 1,000 hours on his channel.

