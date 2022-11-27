"Bro just made 10k+ in Amazon gift cards" - KSI says someone at YouTube claimed Amazon gift card giveaway before video went live

YouTube star Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," took to Twitter on November 27 to notify his followers that there was "no point trying to collect" the Amazon gift card giveaway in the latest Try Not To Laugh video.
The influencer shared a screenshot of the emails verifying that the Amazon gift cards had been claimed. KSI confirmed that neither he nor his associate Mo had claimed the giveaway prize.
He then suggested that the only person who had seen the video was someone at YouTube, who had potentially watched it to see if it should be "demonized."
A few moments later, the content creator shared another update, stating that he would track down the YouTube employee who allegedly claimed the gift cards. He continued further by saying:
"Bro just made 10K+ in Amazon gift cards."
Twitter community reacts as KSI reveals someone has already claimed $10,000 worth of Amazon gift card giveaway
On November 27, the British YouTuber shared a screenshot of his emails, confirming that the codes in his Amazon gift card giveaway had already been claimed. His tweet stated:
"Well... no point trying to collect the gift cards in the latest TNTL (Try Not To Laugh). It's been claimed before the video is even out lmao. It's not me, it's not Mo, the only person that's watched the video is someone at YouTube to check whether the video should be demonetized or not."
The social media update quickly went viral, with over 700 community members reacting and sharing their thoughts. Twitter user @Hjerpseth suggested that the 29-year-old content creator should censor the first four characters of the giveaway codes and only reveal them as YouTube comments later on:
Thafnine, YouTuber and owner of Nightmare Petrol T9, asked JJ if he could find out who claimed the Amazon gift cards:
100 Thieves-affiliated content creator Abby was shocked by the YouTuber's tweet, commenting:
Twitter user @Bran_Ian's response attracted more than 9,300 likes, as they stated:
One community member claimed that KSI "got scammed by YouTube":
Prominent esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" also shared JJ's update on his handle and mentioned:
Some of the most relevant fan reactions from Jake's conversation thread were along these lines:
KSI is one of the most well-known British content creators on the Google-owned video-sharing platform. He joined YouTube in 2011 and has since amassed over 24 million followers and 5.9 billion channel views.
Besides being a popular YouTuber, KSI is a renowned rapper, professional boxer, and philanthropist. JJ is the co-founder of Prime Hydration, a beverage company founded in 2022, as well as a founding member of the popular British content creator group Sidemen.
Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki