"Bro just made 10k+ in Amazon gift cards" - KSI says someone at YouTube claimed Amazon gift card giveaway before video went live

YouTube star Olajide "JJ," popularly known as "KSI," took to Twitter on November 27 to notify his followers that there was "no point trying to collect" the Amazon gift card giveaway in the latest Try Not To Laugh video.

The influencer shared a screenshot of the emails verifying that the Amazon gift cards had been claimed. KSI confirmed that neither he nor his associate Mo had claimed the giveaway prize.

He then suggested that the only person who had seen the video was someone at YouTube, who had potentially watched it to see if it should be "demonized."

ksi @KSI . Well…No point trying to collect the gift cards in the latest TNTL. It’s been claimed before the video is even out lmao. It’s not me, it’s not Mo, the only person that’s watched the video is someone at YouTube to check whether the video should be demonetised or not Well…No point trying to collect the gift cards in the latest TNTL. It’s been claimed before the video is even out lmao. It’s not me, it’s not Mo, the only person that’s watched the video is someone at YouTube to check whether the video should be demonetised or not 😂😂😂. https://t.co/aEwOBRc5QN

A few moments later, the content creator shared another update, stating that he would track down the YouTube employee who allegedly claimed the gift cards. He continued further by saying:

"Bro just made 10K+ in Amazon gift cards."

ksi @KSI Imma find out who the person that works for YouTube is, cos this ain’t it. Bro just made 10K+ in amazon gift cards :/ Imma find out who the person that works for YouTube is, cos this ain’t it. Bro just made 10K+ in amazon gift cards :/

Twitter community reacts as KSI reveals someone has already claimed $10,000 worth of Amazon gift card giveaway

On November 27, the British YouTuber shared a screenshot of his emails, confirming that the codes in his Amazon gift card giveaway had already been claimed. His tweet stated:

"Well... no point trying to collect the gift cards in the latest TNTL (Try Not To Laugh). It's been claimed before the video is even out lmao. It's not me, it's not Mo, the only person that's watched the video is someone at YouTube to check whether the video should be demonetized or not."

The social media update quickly went viral, with over 700 community members reacting and sharing their thoughts. Twitter user @Hjerpseth suggested that the 29-year-old content creator should censor the first four characters of the giveaway codes and only reveal them as YouTube comments later on:

Marius Hjerpseth @Hjerpseth @KSI Censor first 4 characters of each code in the video. When video is published, post the missing characters in a YouTube comment, tweet it, or add it to the video description. If video is X mins long, post the characters X+1 mins after video is published. Better retention %. @KSI Censor first 4 characters of each code in the video. When video is published, post the missing characters in a YouTube comment, tweet it, or add it to the video description. If video is X mins long, post the characters X+1 mins after video is published. Better retention %.

Thafnine, YouTuber and owner of Nightmare Petrol T9, asked JJ if he could find out who claimed the Amazon gift cards:

T9 @Thafnine @KSI can't you check who claimed them? don't you need an account to claim them anyway @KSI can't you check who claimed them? don't you need an account to claim them anyway

100 Thieves-affiliated content creator Abby was shocked by the YouTuber's tweet, commenting:

Twitter user @Bran_Ian's response attracted more than 9,300 likes, as they stated:

Ian Shedlick @Bran__Ian @KSI Instead of putting the gift cards in the video have people submit clips and if you laugh at their clip they get a gift card code @KSI Instead of putting the gift cards in the video have people submit clips and if you laugh at their clip they get a gift card code

One community member claimed that KSI "got scammed by YouTube":

Prominent esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming, Jake "JakeSucky" also shared JJ's update on his handle and mentioned:

Jake Lucky @JakeSucky KSI claims that on a scheduled YouTube video which was giving away gift cards, $10,000+ in gift cards were claimed before it went live



The only people to see the video were himself, Mo, and YouTube employees reviewing the video… KSI claims that on a scheduled YouTube video which was giving away gift cards, $10,000+ in gift cards were claimed before it went liveThe only people to see the video were himself, Mo, and YouTube employees reviewing the video… https://t.co/QpzpXQCTHz

Some of the most relevant fan reactions from Jake's conversation thread were along these lines:

Jebus @Dat_Jebus

Before this there was an issue with bots.



Might have to figure something else out tbh. @JakeSucky To be fair, up front these videos were kind of a bad idea ripe for abuse.Before this there was an issue with bots.Might have to figure something else out tbh. @JakeSucky To be fair, up front these videos were kind of a bad idea ripe for abuse.Before this there was an issue with bots.Might have to figure something else out tbh.

Universe_Divide @Universe_Divide @JakeSucky Bro no way this guy thought he would get away with this lol @JakeSucky Bro no way this guy thought he would get away with this lol

critical_event @critlcal_event @Universe_Divide @JakeSucky If there's even a way to identify that guy, Youtube will never admit to it. @Universe_Divide @JakeSucky If there's even a way to identify that guy, Youtube will never admit to it.

Loyal @__Layol @JakeSucky No reason for him to lie about this and Mo isn’t the type of guy to do this, he’s been with JJ for years. Whoever reviewed the vid from YT is getting fired as soon as they find out who it is @JakeSucky No reason for him to lie about this and Mo isn’t the type of guy to do this, he’s been with JJ for years. Whoever reviewed the vid from YT is getting fired as soon as they find out who it is

KSI is one of the most well-known British content creators on the Google-owned video-sharing platform. He joined YouTube in 2011 and has since amassed over 24 million followers and 5.9 billion channel views.

Besides being a popular YouTuber, KSI is a renowned rapper, professional boxer, and philanthropist. JJ is the co-founder of Prime Hydration, a beverage company founded in 2022, as well as a founding member of the popular British content creator group Sidemen.

