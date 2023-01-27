Mizkif responds to BruceDropEmOff following his exit from OTK, says he wishes the best for the latter

Twitch star Matthew "Mizkif" returned to his channel on January 27 and took the opportunity to address the community following Bruce "BruceDropEmOff's" departure from One True King (OTK).

Mizkif pleaded with his fans not to "attack anybody." He also stated that he will always respect BruceDropEmOff and wished him the best. The Austin, Texas-based streamer added:

"Please do not attack anybody. Never attack anybody. Do not attack Bruce. Chat, I will always respect Bruce. I will always, like, I will always respect Bruce. I've always liked the guy. I will always keep- wish the best for him. I always will, you know? I will always hope the best for him. For DEO, for everybody. I just want positivity."

Mizkif addresses the community after BruceDropEmOff calls him out post resigning from OTK

Mizkif addressed the streaming community at the beginning of his January 27 broadcast. After stating that he will always respect BruceDropEmOff and hope for the best, the One True King (OTK) co-owner asserted that he did not want to deal with controversies. He stated:

"I don't want to have this drama s**t anymore. I'm tired of it. I can't do it. I don't want to do it anymore. I want to, you know... I want to make content. I want to make you laugh. I want to entertain".

He continued further to say:

"I want you guys to be happy. Let's try to have positive energy. You know? Because you guys, at the end of the day, you're my friends. And I just want me and my friends to have fun."

Mizkif went on to say that he couldn't stand the "negativity" in his life:

"I can't take the negativity in my life anymore. You know? I want me and my friends, to really, you know, get to know each other better. No, seriously. Please, chat, let's just try to spread some positivity. We are a community that has always been very positive. Yes, are you toxic pieces of s**t in the bottom of it? Absolutely, okay? I see what you spam."

Timestamp: 00:17:30

The streamer then read aloud a post he made on his subreddit, in which he asked his community to be positive in response to BruceDropEmOff's call out. Mizkif stated:

"'I always will love this community and I know it's been a rough few months. Everyone in the community has been nothing but fantastic over the past few years and I want to give you guys the same energy. I want us to be happy and make good memories. Please let's just try to be positive, and make people laugh. That's why we're here.' It's all I'm here for, man."

Mizkif added that he didn't want to get involved in controversies:

"That is all I'm here for! I just want to make people laugh. I don't want this drama with everybody. I don't want problems with everybody. Let's just go back to the days of just... you know, making people laugh and having fun. That's why I'm here!"

Fans react to the streamer's address

The YouTube comments section featured more than 50 fan reactions and here's a snippet of a few relevant ones:

For context, after BruceDropEmOff resigned from OTK on January 25, 2023, he revealed that he received text messages from Mizkif. The former called the latter "weird" and expressed his displeasure with the situation.

