"You're weird as f**k!" - BruceDropEmOff goes off on Mizkif following his departure from OTK

Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" announced his resignation from popular organization One True King (OTK) on January 25, 2023. On the same day, he hosted a Twitch livestream in which he discussed an interaction he had with Matthew "Mizkif."

BruceDropEmOff revealed that he received text messages from Mizkif after his decision to resign and expressed his displeasure with the situation.

He went off on Mizkif, saying:

"I don't like that and I'll call you out on that s**t in front of everybody, says you want to text my phone while I'm streaming in front of everybody. F**k you now! Now it's f***ked! You're weird as f**k! Period!"

BruceDropEmOff says he will not reveal messages he received from Mizkif after his departure from OTK

BruceDropEmOff went on to say that he was not trying to stir "drama" and described his interaction with Mizkif as "weird energy." He elaborated:

"It's no drama. It's just weird energy because I left and you know? It's like that. It's not weird on my end. I didn't say anything wrong. But it's just like that, though . That's like, you got to say s**t sometimes for them to understand."

He recalled a recent collaboration with Mizkif, saying he "stuck his neck out" and was "more than a friend":

"I was more than enough of a friend to even come on your stream and stick my neck out for your white a**. When you even, when I knew some of my viewers never forgave you. But you know what? I'm such a good person."

The 21-year-old personality went on to say that Mizkif took "advantage" of him by texting him some "dumb s**t":

"I was such a good person, I see the good in people and I wear my heart on my sleeve just like my mama and you took advantage of that... by texting my phone with some dumb s**t. Don't ever do that, ever! N**** you won't will be ever be able to do that again! But you really took advantage of that! I came on your stream and made it a good stream! You wouldn't have had that good stream without me!"

In another Twitch clip, BruceDropEmOff stated that he would not reveal the messages he received from Mizkif, saying:

"See chat, that's just my fault though. Me wearing my heart on my sleeve, giving folks chances and s**t. That's me. I'm the only one to blame for that. Literally, the only one to blame for that. I'm not going to expose the messages because he's saying s**t that I don't even want to speak on, in the messages. And it's about something that happened to me. So for him to say, try to say something that happened to me, didn't happen. It's weird as f**k because you're here n****. Super weird."

Fans react to BruceDropEmOff's Mizkif call-out

The Twitch streamer's clip quickly went viral on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, with the thread amassing over 460 fan reactions. Here's what the Reddit community had to say:

BruceDropEmOff is a popular Just Chatting content creator who has been livestreaming on Twitch since 2016. He currently has 1,207,594 followers and averages over 25.6k viewers per stream.

The former OTK member joined the organization on March 28, 2022.

