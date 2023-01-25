Twitch streamer Bruce "BruceDropEmOff" Ray has officially announced his resignation from the OTK (One True King) content creator group, marking the third member to leave the fold within a short span of time.

The resignation comes a day after he rage quit his stream, as he became frustrated with his chat berating him for collaborating with Mizkif. This sparked much debate surrounding the reason for the resignation. Minutes ago, he revealed that he was leaving the Austin-based streaming organization with a tweet thanking the group for the opportunity:

"I have officially resigned from OTK, thank you for everything"

"I have officially resigned from OTK, thank you for everything"

Seemingly, BruceDropEmOff's departure from the group seems to be on amicable terms. Here is the reply from the official One True King Twitter account, thanking Bruce for giving his best. They even used one of his catchphrases, "DEO," to sign off the post.

DEO to the top. Thanks for everything, Bruce ❤️ DEO to the top

"Sucks for OTK": Fans and streaming community speculate BruceDropEmOff's reasons to leave One True King

The Texas-based group has seen meteoric growth in popularity in the last couple of years and even bagged the Best Content Organization Award at last year's Streamer Awards. However, they have been mired in a series of controversies since September, which has certainly had an adverse effect on the organization's perception.

The two big streamers and co-founders of OTK, Mizkif and Rich Campbell, were involved in two separate s*x crime-related scandals recently, which ultimately led to the latter's resignation in December. Later that month, Jschlatt, a group member since 2021, announced his departure, saying he needed to do it to pursue his goals for 2023.

That made BruceDropEmOff the third person to leave One True King within a span of two months. This has not gone unnoticed by the streaming community. Here is a Redditor on r/LivestreamFail discussing the same issue. The user also noted that Bruce was on Mizkif's stream recently and had shown no signs of a strained relationship with the organization.

Many others on that same thread noted that BruceDropEmOff was seen on the OTK socials last week, making the resignation a point of debate as fans wondered what exactly prompted it.

Here are some more social media reactions

Exploring the reasons for BruceDropEmOff's resignation from OTK

It appears that a sizeable portion of his fans was not happy with his collaboration with Mizkif, whose tirade was the subject of much controversy last year after clips of him being racist emerged on the internet. Apparently, his fans have constantly been badgering him for the same, which is why he rage-quit his stream last night.

Many fans seem to be celebrating the decision to leave OTK, as indicated by this post on his subreddit, congratulating him on his resignation.

Here are some relevant comments that showcase how some feel about One True King, with one Redditor calling them the "klan twitch group":

BruceDropEmOff started his streaming career back in 2016 and has gradually attracted a significant following to his Twitch channel, which currently has over 1.2 million followers. He is expected to address the One True King drama on his stream today.

