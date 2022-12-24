OTK announces Twitch streamer Jschlatt's departure from the organization, fans react

Twitch streamer Johnathan "Jschlatt" is set to leave One True King (OTK) after the organization took to its official Twitter account to announce the news of his departure. The sudden nature of this update raised eyebrows and elicited plenty of reactions from the community.

Jschlatt joined the organization back in May 2021 as a content creator and co-owner. At the time of his departure, he was among seven other stakeholders in the organization, which included the likes of Tim "EsfandTV," Zack "Asmongold," Matthew "Mizkif," Chance "Sodapoppin," Nick "Nmplol," and Tips Out.

With regards to Jonathan's departure, the group's official account stated:

"We have mutually agreed that in order for him to fulfill his goals for the new year and beyond, we will be parting ways."

Jschlatt set to leave OTK as the announcement spurs speculation regarding group's future

Jschlatt, who has been among the core members of OTK for over a year and a half, is set to go solo. His sudden departure comes as a surprise to many, leaving grounds for further speculation.

Although the official statement declared that the departure was based on the fact that Jonathan wanted to explore his own path, it should be noted that the creator has not left his role in Starforge Systems, the organization's PC-making company. Their official statement asserted:

"We will continue to work together to forge the best PCs in the universe at Starforge Systems."

The official Twitter account of the PC-building company stated:

"We’re excited to keep working together, @jschlatt!"

In response to OTK's post, Jonathan wrote:

"Huge shout out to the incredible staff at OTK that made the last year and a half possible. You guys are the best."

OTK has certainly had a tumultuous year, most of which began with severe backlash for price gouging with their Starforge System PCs. Following that, co-owner and member Mizkif was involved in a s*xual harassment cover-up charge, with the latter being temporarily relieved from his duties.

Earlier this month, Rich Campbell, who recently left the organization, was accused of s*xual assault by Azalia Lexi, a Twitch streamer. Following the accusatory post, the creator took to his socials to announce his resignation from OTK.

Fans share their reactions to Jschlatt's departure

On Twitter, the community provided their take on yet another chapter in OTK's ever-changing saga. Many stated that his departure was the culmination of the group's "downfall." Here are some relevant reactions:

With the departure of Rich Campbell and Johnathan, as well as Mizkif on temporary leave, the organization's future looks fairly uncertain for the first time since its inception. It remains to be seen where OTK will head next.

