Rich Campbell, popular Twitch streamer and co-founder of OTK, has resigned from his position. His departure came at the request of the gaming organization following serious allegations made against the streamer on Twitter.

Campbell put out a tweet confirming that he has left One True King. The content creator stated that he would address the allegations brought against him at a later date after taking some time to collect his thoughts.

Rich Campbell @RichWCampbell I have read the statements made against me today. I will share my side of the story, but need some time to collect my thoughts. OTK has requested that I resign from my position, and I have agreed. I will make an update soon. I have read the statements made against me today. I will share my side of the story, but need some time to collect my thoughts. OTK has requested that I resign from my position, and I have agreed. I will make an update soon.

Following his resignation, fans of the streamer might be wondering what he stands accused of. This article will offer a look at the allegations made against Rich Campbell.

The allegations against Rich Campbell, explained

On December 16, a Twitlonger was posted by a Twitch streamer named Azalia Lexi, claiming that Campbell sexually assaulted her in January of this year. The content creator said she had an "on-and-off friendship and relationship" with the former OTK member for four years, which became sexual in 2019.

The influencer said that he would gaslight her into believing he cared for her during periods of her life when she was single and that she would turn him down anytime she was in a relationship. Lexi also claimed that Rich Campbell lied to her about being in a relationship in June of 2021, which she later forgave him for because of their previous friendship. Here's what she said in this regard in her Twitlonger post:

"I always had a deep love for Rich as a person and friend as at the beginning of our friendship, he was there for me like not a lot of people are, so I gave him another chance to be friends."

Campbell allegedly asked to meet up with her on a few more occasions, inviting her to his Texas home during his subathon in October 2021. A couple of months later, he asked her to meet him at his hotel room in Los Angeles. She declined on both occasions, saying it was clear he was only inviting her over because he expected things to get physical.

Lexi stated that she did not see Rich Campbell again until January of this year when he invited her to his flat in Brooklyn, New York. They met at a movie theater inside the apartment building after midnight, where he allegedly made repeated sexual advances. He later told her that they could not stay in the theater and had to go up to his room, assuring her he would respect the boundaries she had set.

"I said I don’t trust that, and he promised me that was the situation, that nothing would happen and was respecting the boundary I set."

When the two went up to Campbell's room, he continued making being inappropriate towards her, even exposing himself at one point and making repeated attempts to remove her clothing. He then allegedly proceeded to sexually assault her. Subsequently, Campbell told her that she could not stay at his apartment.

Lexi said she was left with nowhere to go, as the friend she was staying with had already fallen asleep and was not returning her phone calls. This forced her to find a hotel in Chinatown to spend the night in. She cut off all contact with Campbell following the alleged assault.

"I left New York the next day and never spoke to Rich again."

In addition to the Twitlonger, Lexi shared text messages between her and Rich Campbell from the night in question.

Hours after the allegations were made, Rich Campbell resigned from his position at OTK at the organization's request. He is yet to directly respond to Lexi's claims.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes