5 most controversial OTK members

Established in a bid to foster a positive and collaborative community for all members to thrive in, One True King (OTK) is a media house and content creator collective that features popular Twitch streamers Zack "Asmongold," Emily "Emiru," Tim "Esfand," Matthew "Mizkif," Nick "Nmplol," Thomas "Sodapoppin," and Tips Out.

One True King won the award for Best Content Organization at the inaugural Streamer Awards and everything seemed to be going well before it was hit by several major setbacks.

With a unique mix of star-studded WoW content creators, One True King was often put in precarious situations due to its roster. Many former and current OTK members found themselves at the center of controversy in 2022, which, in the words of Nmplol, constituted 95% percent of all Twitch drama for the year.

Identifying the five most controversial members affiliated with OTK

Mizkif

Matthew "Mizkif" is one of the most popular English-speaking Just Chatting streamers on Twitch, having won the Best Just Chatting Streamer award at the 2022 Streamer Awards.

A variety gamer, Mizkif amassed a massive fan following on Twitch due to his unique and enigmatic personality, which usually leads to a very entertaining stream.

By virtue of being in the industry for so long, Mizkif has found himself in a number of controversies and feuds with other popular streamers and YouTubers. These controversies have seen Matthew butt-heads with fellow streamers like Trainwreckstv, IcePoseidon, and xQc. Most noticeably, the biggest controversy of 2022 involved Mizkif's alleged cover-up of a s*xual assault which saw him serve out a temporary suspension from OTK.

Sodapoppin

Due to his self-described 'edgy' personality, OTK co-founder and popular content creator Thomas "Sodapoppin" has courted controversy on multiple occasions throughout his 11-year-long career as a streamer and internet personality.

Most recently, Sodapoppin was banned from Twitch for the second time after he intentionally made a "blackface" character on stream. This is not a one-off instance and he has often been called out for being insensitive or offensive, with many viewers stressing the need for him to be held accountable for his words and actions. In addition to his controversies, he has also been filmed saying the N-word on multiple different occasions.

Asmongold

Zack "Asmongold" is arguably the biggest World of Warcraft streamer and content creator, if not the biggest English-speaking WoW streamer to say the least. With over 3.3 million followers on his now-defunct Asmongold channel and 1.2 million followers on his Zackrawrr channel, thousands flock every day to watch him play a multitude of MMORPGs and listen to his takes on topical issues.

Due to the tricenarian being so outspoken, Asmon has often found himself in a soup. Aside from being banned by Blizzard, Zack has been banned by Twitch after he accidentally showed a message containing the N-word while he went AFK during a Diablo Immortal stream.

Rich Campbell

December 16, 2022, saw then co-owner of OTK Richard Campbell announce his immediate resignation following a slough of s*xual assault allegations. The former WoW and CoD caster-turned-Dota 2 host announced his retirement in September 2020 to pursue a career in the streaming industry.

Rich was doing fairly well as a streamer on the purple platform, boasting a commendable tally of 608,097 followers. He last streamed four days before fellow streamer Azalia "Azalialexi" accused him of s*xually assaulting and harassing her throughout their on-and-off friendship and relationship.

The former OTK co-owner reportedly gaslit Lexi in hopes of s*xual favors which led to the termination of his association with One True King.

BruceDropEmOff

The most recent streamer to part ways with OTK, controversial Twitch streamer and YouTuber BruceDropEmOff dealt a major blow to the organization after announcing he would be leaving OTK after his viewers continuously criticized him for working with One True King-affiliated controversial streamer, Mizkif.

Bruce's departure from the Austin-based organization marked the shortest stint anyone had ever served on the roster, lasting only 10 months. His decision to leave the org was arguably better for OTK as he was banned from Twitch just three days later for evading bans that lasted 30 days.

In less than three days of getting unbanned, Bruce was suspended for three days for doubling down on his usage of a racial slur.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes