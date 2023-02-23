'We did create 95% Twitch drama': Nmplol explains why OTK was the best content organization of 2022 despite controversies

With the second Streamer Awards nominations revealed and public voting open, OTK co-founder Nick "Nmplol" recently made his case for why One True King deserves to be the top content group of 2022, citing the very controversies that may have hurt group's chances of defending their title from last year.

During a February 22 stream, he was reviewing all the contenders for Best Content Organization. This was when someone in his audience drew attention to the two big controversies surrounding fellow founders Mizkif and Rich Campbell being One True King's highlights from last year.

Nmplol tried using that argument to OTK's advantage, claiming that his group provided the most drama on Twitch in 2022, implying that they were worthy of the award.

"'OTK did two things last year.' Yeah. But we did create, like, 95% of all Twitch drama, so that should count for something."

Nmplol makes his case for why OTK should win Best Content Organization award at Streamer Awards

Anybody who has been following the streaming space for the last year will remember how towards the end of 2022, two major controversies surrounding prominent OTK members became hot topics of discussion. Here's a quick recap for context.

With the scandals fresh in the minds of fans, it's not surprising that when Nmplol started discussing the Streamer Awards nominations, people brought them up. However, the streamer turned the argument on its head, explaining that the drama that OTK had created was "content," which had been consumed by many people. Here's what he said:

"It says 'Best Content Organization'. Esports or content organizations that has created the best content. As a viewer, you can't say that sh*t wasn't great. You guys were locked in. Are you kidding me? Every day, it was 10,000-comment threads."

Timestamp 3:08:16

Malena, his partner and fellow Twitch streamer — who is a regular feature on the channel — added:

"No one said it has to be positive, the content. Huh?"

Nick went on to compare his org's content to The Kardashians TV show before bringing up the events One True King had organized in 2022. He said:

"Guys, you think the Kardashians isn't content? Like, what are you talking about? Not to mention all the events that we did do were amazing."

While comparing OTK to other organizations, Nmplol said:

"I think Offline TV does make good content, 'cus they did the charity thing, right? But other than that, do they really, do they, like.... 'Cus when it comes to Twitch stuff, I've been saying this for a long time, we're the only org that actually makes Twitch content. The rest of these guys do really great YouTube stuff, but this is Streamer Awards."

Reddit reacts to Nmplol's statements

Here are some examples of how r/LivestreamFail reacted to the clip being shared on the streamer-related subreddit. Readers will notice that most comments do not necessarily disagree with the claims made by the streamer but mostly express disappointment in other groups.

With the Streamer Awards to be hosted by QTCinderella and Valkyrae on March 11, 2023, the completion is surely heating up.

For those interested in comparing streamer organizations, here's a quick comparison between OTK and OTV based on their numbers from 2022.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes