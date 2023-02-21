"That's not funny, I'll f**king murder you!" - Twitch streamer Malena calls out Nmplol after the latter suggests using an airsoft gun on their dogs

Twitch streamers Malena and Nick "Nmplol" hosted a cooking livestream on February 20. Halfway into the broadcast, the latter noticed their dogs' shenanigans and seemingly suggested using an airsoft gun on them.

After hearing what Nmplol said, Malena was taken aback and called him out, exclaiming that the One True King (OTK) member's take was not funny.

She reacted to the Twitch streamer's comment by saying:

"What?! That's not funny, I'll f***king murder you!"

Twitch streamer Malena claims she'll make an "example" of Nmplol if he uses an airsoft gun on their dogs

Nmplol's attention was drawn to his dogs, Kevin and Buddy, at the 02:54-hour mark of the February 20 broadcast. He rushed towards his pets in an attempt to stop their antics and then suggested using an airsoft gun.

The Twitch streamer was heard saying:

"Oh, Kevin's h*mping Buddy! No! Kevin! Hey Kevin, down now! See Malena, this is why you need an airsoft gun. This is why we need an airsoft gun, you know?"

Malena was flabbergasted after hearing what Nmplol had to say and stated that it was not a funny statement. Nmplol then claimed that the airsoft guns "don't hit hard."

Malena did not hold back on her sentiments and replied:

"Are you f***king dumb?! He's never shot those dogs with airsoft guns and if you ever do that, I'm f***king killing you, publicly! Putting an example out there! Murder! Public! Public execution! Literally on North Lamar in Austin! What an a**hole."

Timestamp: 02:54:45

A few moments later, Nmplol asked why Malena called him an "a**hole" and added:

"Holy heck, dude. These dogs are bad dogs. They just don't listen. Bad dogs. Kevin came. How am I an a**hole? What? He came when I called him. What? Buddy did not come until I closed the door."

Fans react to the streamers' clip

A reaction thread featuring Twitch streamers' interaction was among the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. Nmplol responded to the streaming community by commenting:

According to Redditor u/Shotokanguy, the content creator "tries too hard sometimes":

Reddit user u/Blurbyo's take received over 430 upvotes, in which they stated that if Nmplol wanted to make jokes along the same lines, they had to be more "extreme," making it clear that his statement was made in jest:

Here are some more fan reactions:

Malena and Nmplol are popular Twitch streamers who have been broadcasting on the platform since 2016. They are best known for hosting Just Chatting and IRL livestreams.

The couple has also played several popular games on their channel, including Fortnite, Apex Legends, Minecraft, and Star Citizen.

