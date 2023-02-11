Top 5 Just Chatting streamers on Twitch

With Twitch expanding into different avenues, the platform is presently in one of its most robust phases since its inception. Based on data available on DemandSage, Twitch has a whopping 31 million daily users, making it the prime destination for all streamers and their patrons.

With this massive figure, it was only natural for the platform to introduce several categories for its users. The most popular is the Just Chatting section, which has hundreds of thousands of viewers and over 22.3 million followers at any given time.

This article will focus on five streamers ranked in the order of the most watched under the Just Chatting section over the past 30 days (January - February 2023).

Note: All figures are taken from streamcharts.com

Top 5 most-watched Just Chatting streamers on Twitch in 2023

5) Adin Ross

Adin Ross is a 22-year-old Twitch streamer who has scaled the ladder of popularity and is counted among some of the streaming community's core members.

He usually streams with rappers and models but has also collaborated with fellow streamers and online personalities such as IShowSpeed and Andrew Tate. Currently, the streamer has just shy of 7.3 million followers. Additionally, he has over 2.9 million hours of watch time and an average viewership of over 77K.

4) Jahrein

The fourth entry to the list may not be as familiar to the English-speaking community as he will be to the Turkish. Jahrein's watch time shot up recently, primarily due to the unfortunate earthquake that occurred on February 6, 2023, in Turkey and neighboring countries such as Syria.

The streamer, however, remains the most-watched Turkish streamer under the Just Chatting section. He has over 1.89 million followers, making him the third most followed Turkish streamer. In terms of hours watched, Jahrein has garnered a solid 3.7 million hours from his viewers. Aside from Just Chatting, he can also be found playing League of Legends and other games.

3) HasanAbi

Hasan Piker, or HasanAbi as he is popularly known, is a Turkish-American Twitch streamer and political commentator. Gaming is not necessarily his forte; the core audience of his channel usually tunes in to interact with the streamer on topics centered around current affairs and political unrest in America and the world at large.

With over 2.39 million followers, he is arguably the most popular political commentator on Twitch. The former Young Turks member has a whopping 5.3 million hours of watch time over the past month. In addition, he has had over 159 hours of airtime on Twitch.

2) xQc

The second entrant on the list is the self-proclaimed "Juicer" - Felix "xQc." xQc is undoubtedly among the first names that come to mind when thinking about streaming. The Canadian has managed to grow his channel by leaps and bounds. He currently has a total follower count of over 11.5 million, making him among the top five most followed Twitch streamers.

Most of his streams usually last for hours. Besides gaming, he streams under the Just Chatting category, reacting to TikTok and YouTube videos. Over the past 30 days, he has garnered over 6.3 million hours of watch time and a peak viewership of 86K.

1) Kai Cenat

With over 4.06 million followers, Kai Cenat is among the fastest-growing streamers, having over a hundred thousand subscribers. The streamer is currently hosting a 30-day subathon (a portmanteau of the words "subscriber" and "marathon").

Over the past month, Kai has over 9.5 million hours worth of watch time. He also clocked a peak viewership of over 180K and an average monthly viewership of 80K.

