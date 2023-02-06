xQc reportedly called the police after Adept allegedly "trespassed" his home

YouTuber Henry Resilient, on February 6, posted a live stream detailing reports involving an alleged incident between Felix "xQc," a Twitch streamer, and Adept, the former's wife, as per reports.

In the latest live stream, Henry revealed documents of a suit against the streamer. As per reports, xQc had falsely called the police on Adept for "trespassing" on his property.

Henry, however, believes that since the streamer pays for the house of residence in Texas, it is legally his and cannot be contested in court by Adept's representatives. The clip of the stream was also shared on the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, where Reditors mentioned how Felix had supposedly bought the house before marrying Adept on August 25, 2020.

Adept's lawsuit against xQc: What does it say?

Investigative YouTuber Henry Resilient shared documents detailing a complaint pressed by Adept's attorney claiming that xQc had wrongly removed Adept from the property which jointly belonged to them. The report read:

"On or about January 20, 2023, Respondent falsely reported that Petitioner was trespassing in the marital residence and attempted to have Williamson County law enforcement remove Petitioner from the residence."

Reflecting on the documents, Henry stated that Adept cannot bring up the complaint in court because the property legally belongs to xQc, since he "pays" for it. To back it up, he presented (at around 54:43) another document, a "special warranty deed," that revealed that the property was sold to Felix Lengyel.

The report read that the Texas property was:

"Granted, sold and conveyed and by these presents does grant, sell and convey unto Felix Lengyel."

Another additional piece of information from the deed was that it was issued on March 31, 2020, roughly five months before the two creators tied the knot.

To give further evidence of the ownership of the house, Henry pulled out a document (a statutory notice to purchasers of real property) where Felix's signature was seen.

Fans react to the situation

The post, as mentioned earlier, made its way to the LSF subreddit. Several users gave their reactions. In fact, at the time of writing, the post had already garnered over 100 replies.

Rumors of their marriage first surfaced online after documents depicting their conjugal ties were leaked. Since then, the streaming community has kept a keen eye on the developments. To read more about the story, click here.

