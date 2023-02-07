HasanAbi calls out “haters” trying to sway IShowSpeed into thinking the charity is a “scam”

Turkish-American Twitch streamer and political commentator Hasan "HasanAbi" gave a scathing response to haters trying to distract some of the creators, like Darren "IShowSpeed," into thinking that the soft-giving charity page was a scam.

For context, a clip emerged where a viewer donated to IShowSpeed with a Text-To-Speech message calling the charity link a con. In response to such misdemeanors, HasanAbi took to his stream to say:

"I hate it, these people are so f**king desperate to vilify me, they like, even when I'm trying to raise money, for a cause actively, they like go and harm the fund raising efforts."

ostonox @ostonox While Hasan Piker has raised $437,000 for Turkey earthquake relief efforts with @ahbap , streaming English coverage of the crisis all day, some individuals are donating to streamers like @ishowspeedsui to trick them into thinking the charity is a scam and not to contribute. While Hasan Piker has raised $437,000 for Turkey earthquake relief efforts with @ahbap, streaming English coverage of the crisis all day, some individuals are donating to streamers like @ishowspeedsui to trick them into thinking the charity is a scam and not to contribute. https://t.co/rcy5iAM3Su

IShowSpeed swayed from donating $50K after fans troll him, HasanAbi reacts

Despite donating a few thousand dollars, IShowSpeed, 18, expressed his desire to make a larger sum of donations, worth $50K, to the soft-giving link promoted to aid the victims of yesterday's horrific earthquake in Turkey and Syria.

Although HasanAbi had accumulated over $630K at the time of writing, he was frustrated at the sight of certain miscreants attempting to unsettle his charity project. He exclaimed:

"There are literally f**king people under rubble right now. There are people currently trying to survive under rubble, they might not make it over the course of the next 24 hours and instead of turning around and be like, Yeah, maybe this time, we should just let it go. We should let Hasan do his thing. They just went and actively undermined IShowSpeed and stopped him from donating $50K."

Continuing his rant, he said:

"It's so crazy like this is how far motherf**kers go. They stopped him from donating $50K, they said it was a scam. And worst of all, hundreds of thousands of people who were watching him probably think this is a f**king scam."

Later in the day, HasanAbi also tweeted his thoughts on the situation. He posted:

"while i have some insane haters who actively try to undermine fundraising efforts, i also have an incredible community which raised $546,024 in 7 hours. my thoughts are with the victims in turkey and syria."

hasanabi @hasanthehun ostonox @ostonox While Hasan Piker has raised $437,000 for Turkey earthquake relief efforts with @ahbap , streaming English coverage of the crisis all day, some individuals are donating to streamers like @ishowspeedsui to trick them into thinking the charity is a scam and not to contribute. While Hasan Piker has raised $437,000 for Turkey earthquake relief efforts with @ahbap, streaming English coverage of the crisis all day, some individuals are donating to streamers like @ishowspeedsui to trick them into thinking the charity is a scam and not to contribute. https://t.co/rcy5iAM3Su while i have some insane haters who actively try to undermine fundraising efforts, i also have an incredible community which raised $546,024 in 7 hours. my thoughts are with the victims in turkey and syria. twitter.com/ostonox/status… while i have some insane haters who actively try to undermine fundraising efforts, i also have an incredible community which raised $546,024 in 7 hours. my thoughts are with the victims in turkey and syria. twitter.com/ostonox/status…

How fans reacted to the clip

With Turkey and Syria in dire need of help at the time, fans were collectively in tune with the project. The clip, however, gives a reminder of the nastier side of the internet. Here are some of the relevant reactions:

RAE @Valkyrae @hasanthehun Am very proud of you and so proud of everybody that supported and contributed to help those suffering right now @hasanthehun Am very proud of you and so proud of everybody that supported and contributed to help those suffering right now

Kelli @KelliKellison @hasanthehun So proud of this community. We always step up when we are needed. You have created this community, Hasan. Don’t ever forget that. This kind hearted generous community is because of you. And no hater can take that! Thank you for the effort it took to put this all together. @hasanthehun So proud of this community. We always step up when we are needed. You have created this community, Hasan. Don’t ever forget that. This kind hearted generous community is because of you. And no hater can take that! Thank you for the effort it took to put this all together. ❤️ https://t.co/jErP8R731G

AnnieFuchsia @anniefuchsia @hasanthehun my mom is there right now, thank you @hasanthehun my mom is there right now, thank you 💜

meowri @JennaLynnMeowri @hasanthehun one of the most wholesome communities ong @hasanthehun one of the most wholesome communities ong

Phantasm @NoblePhantasma @hasanthehun I've got one of these in my mentions too. Don't worry about it, keep fighting the good fight. @hasanthehun I've got one of these in my mentions too. Don't worry about it, keep fighting the good fight.

Alexander The Great @crycrysnowflake @joseperez_72 @hasanthehun So if you watch the video you would understand that these charities are Turkish specific and have a complex system to take usd donations... Hasan is working with the charities and others to provide make it much easier... please don't just say stuff without thinking @joseperez_72 @hasanthehun So if you watch the video you would understand that these charities are Turkish specific and have a complex system to take usd donations... Hasan is working with the charities and others to provide make it much easier... please don't just say stuff without thinking

As per the website, creators such as Ludwig, Jacksepticeye, Valkyrae, Tarik, and CohhCarnage have all donated. Popular battle-royale game PUBG has also chipped in with a large donation.

