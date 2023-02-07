Twitch streamer Jahrein reaches out to MrBeast, IShowspeed, xQc, and others following devastating earthquake in Turkey

Turkish YouTuber and Twitch streamer Ahmet "Jahrein" took to his Twitter account to reach out to influential figures in the streaming industry after a recent earthquake in the region. The disaster affected both Turkey and neighboring countries, registering a magnitude of 7.8 on the Richter scale and causing over 4000 deaths and 15,000 injuries in Turkey and Syria.

Several streamers, creators, and online personalities were tagged by Jahrein, spurring a huge donation spree. He wrote:

"We are trying to help as much as possible by collecting donations as community and knowing that you have great influence on communities, we need your help."

Twitch streamers HasanAbi and Jahrein spearhead donation site, raising over $575K for earthquake victims

HasanAbi, one of the most popular Twitch streamers, who is incidentally also of Turkish descent, was among the major responders to Jahrein's call for help. The devastating earthquake resulted in thousands of deaths and has left many homeless.

The duo set up a Softgiving charity page, which, at the time of writing, recorded over $575K worth of donations. Here is the link to the page shared by Ahmet:

Hasan was not the only streamer who responded to Jahrein's appeal. Popular YouTube streamer Darren "IShowSpeed" also took to the replies to write:

"I WILL HELP AND I AM, WHERE THE LINK"

IShowSpeed also hosted a livestream and donated $8K using the Softgiving webpage:

Speed Donates To Help The People Affected By The Earthquake In Turkey & Syria Speed Donates To Help The People Affected By The Earthquake In Turkey & Syria ❤️ https://t.co/1v7bOlT0Fn

Trainwreckstv, a popular slot streamer, expressed his condolences for the victims and announced his intention to donate to the cause in cryptocurrency. He wrote:

"Does anyone know any legitimate humanitarian charities or efforts in turkey or working in turkey that take bitcoin? find me one and I’ll donate 150,000 usd to it - sending my prayers."

HasanAbi's community crashes donation site after a donation spree

HasanAbi's fundraising website for the earthquake victims faced a setback as it crashed when they were closing in on the $200K mark. However, the site is up and running again. Hasan reacted to the crash during his livestream and said:

"No, we crashed the site! Bro, come on, bro! No f**king way!"

The number of casualties is rising by the minute, but the online community has certainly risen to the occasion by offering support and aid to Turkey and affected regions.

