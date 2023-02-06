"Hope he's ok" - Community reacts as a massive earthquake gets captured on a Twitch livestream

A horrifying earthquake was caught on stream while Turkish Twitch streamer Burak "Kirmizikep" was live on the platform. He was seen vacating his seat and dropping down, possibly under the table, while the camera started to shake ferociously before losing its connection.

The bone-chilling video was shared across the internet, including the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered many concerning reactions.

For those out of the loop, Turkey recorded a magnitude 7.8 earthquake on the Richter scale earlier today. The effects were felt in several regions of the country, resulting in the deaths of over 100 people, leaving a further 200 injured (numbers could rise). Reacting to the disaster, one Redditor wrote:

"Hope he's ok"

Fans share their concerns for the Twitch streamer following the disastrous earthquake

The Turkish Twitch streamer was among the many unfortunate people who experienced the earthquake. The disaster was so major in scale that tremors were felt across neighboring countries. Over 119 deaths have been recorded in Syria, coupled with multiple building collapses.

Thus far, the streamer has not given any updates on his situation. His latest tweet remains one promoting his stream. Redditor PUCKTHISFUTIN was generous enough to translate the streamer's words into English:

The Redditor later posted a reply stating that the streamer's brother has confirmed his safety:

Users took to the thread to thank the aforementioned user for their update:

Others also pointed out that Turkey was not the only country hit by the earthquake. Syria, a country south of Turkey, has also recorded massive tremors resulting in a lot of casualties:

According to Michigan Education, an earthquake between 7.0 and 7.9 is described as a "major earthquake" that is likely to cause "serious damage." Since it is on the upward side of the scale, several buildings and structures have collapsed within Turkey. Reacting to this, one user wrote:

The Twitch streamer's clip was not the only footage of the earthquake. Several videos of the collapsed buildings were posted online by Turkish media:

The Turkish government has declared a "level 4 alarm," which calls for aid from outside international borders. Additionally, as per Syrian state media, upwards of 100 individuals have been killed and dozens injured, the majority of whom were in the provinces of Hama, Aleppo, and Latakia. Updates regarding the news should follow as the government sends relief teams.

