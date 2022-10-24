Twitch streamer's house allegedly gets intruded live on stream, gunshots heard later

A Twitch streamer named MattDamnit reportedly shot an intruder while he was livestreaming.

On October 23, a relatively small streamer with just under 700 followers was seen moving away from his camera to attend to a suspicious noise in the background. Moments later, four distinct thudding noises were heard, which appeared to be very similar to gunshots.

This happened approximately 10 minutes into the livestream. Following the racket, the creator did not appear in front of the camera again until the last few seconds of the stream. The entire broadcast went on for over an hour and a half before abruptly ending.

Twitch streamer MattDamnit's house reportedly intruded mid-stream

MattDamnit was seen playing the popular MOBA game League of Legends at the time of the incident. As stated earlier, he was seen abruptly getting up from his chair to monitor a suspicious noise coming from a different room in his house. He was heard uttering:

"Get the f**k out of here.”

Although viewers were unable to see any ongoing activity due to the camera being pointed at a wall, several noises were heard in the background.

A couple of minutes after the streamer had left his chair, a few distinct thudding noises were heard. The sound was eerily similar to that of a gunshot (most probably a pistol).

Following the initials shots, sirens/alarms were also heard. It is unclear if the authorities arrived on the scene after the apparent commotion. The content creator re-appeared for a few seconds before switching off his stream. From the looks of it, he appears to be safe and sound.

He later took to his Twitter account to give an update on the matter. He posted (tweet protected):

"Man the devil really do be coming for you when things start going great. F**K EM tho"

MattDamnit has not provided any further updates since the tweet. Neither the intruder's identity nor his present status is known.

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's alleged home intrusion

The moment was clipped and shared by several users over the internet. The video made its way to the popular subreddit r/LivestreamFail, which garnered a lot of reactions. Here are some of them:

Twitter users also chimed in to share their reactions. The following are some of the more notable tweets:

Since the entire event happened off-camera, many have also raised their doubts about the incident's authenticity. It remains to be seen if the Twitch streamer will make any further comment on the sutuation.

