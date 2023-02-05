"Doesn't he get $1,000 shirts and s**t?!" - Destiny hits back at HasanAbi after the latter claims to live on a "basic necessity budget"

YouTube streamer Destiny went live on his channel on February 3. During the initial hours, he reacted to a video of Twitch content creator HasanAbi giving his opinion on how much money a person needs.

After hearing HasanAbi claim that he lives on a "basic necessity budget," Destiny didn't hold back on his sentiments and called him out on indulgent spending on fashion and cars by exclaiming:

"What is the basic necessity budget? Doesn't he have, like, doesn't he get like, $1,000 shirts and s**t?!"

"What part of his lifestyle is a basic necessity budget?!" - Destiny goes off on HasanAbi's modest claims

The streamer was reacting to HasanAbi's Twitch clip discussing how much money a person requires. The political commentator stated:

"Bro, this is the part that I f***king despise! Like, how much does a person need really, is not even a conversation that we should literally be having at any stage! Okay? But especially not this stage. And I'm not f***king saying that because I'm rich. Okay? I don't give a f**k. I already give a f**k load to charity. I already give a f**k load to the government."

The YouTuber paused the video and said he did not believe HasanAbi's claim. The clip continued with the Turkish-American personality saying:

"I live on a basic necessity budget for the most part, anyway."

Timestamp: 00:21:10

Destiny burst out laughing after hearing HasanAbi say that he lives on a "basic necessity budget." He called out the claim by saying:

"I don't even know if I can say I live on a basic necessity budget because my rent is so high! I know my expenses are one-tenth! Didn't this guy just buy like a $150,000 car? Basic necessity budget! How often do you think he DoorDashes food, on his basic necessity budget?"

The former Twitch streamer went on to say that HasanAbi travels to Burning Man on a private plane:

"How much does this guy's clothes cost?! What part of his lifestyle is a basic necessity budget?! This guy flies in private f***king planes to Burning Man! What?! $250,000 car."

Before continuing to watch HasanAbi's clip, Destiny added:

"Does he have a maid? Like, what the f**k! Jesus! The basic necessities! How do you say this s**t and not have, like, your b*lls shrivel up; I feel like my b*lls would crawl back in my a**hole if I were to say some s**t like this. Holy f**k!"

Fans react to the streamer's call-out

The reaction thread featuring the streamer's call-out amassed more than 12,100 upvotes, with 3.1k community members weighing in. Some of the most relevant fan reactions were along these lines:

Destiny is a well-known internet personality who has been livestreaming on YouTube since he was indefinitely banned from Twitch.

In addition to being a Just Chatting content creator, he has played several popular games on his channel, including Factorio, League of Legends, and Minecraft.

