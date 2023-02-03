"Who hurt you?" - Twitch streamer AriaSaki at a loss for words after encountering sexist Valorant player

On February 2, popular Twitch streamer Angela "AriaSaki" dedicated a livestream to playing Valorant. However, things took a turn for the worse during a ranked game when the content creator encountered an extremely sexist player.

AriaSaki was at a loss for words after hearing her team's Jett hurling abuses at her and using profane language. She then confronted the player, asking:

"Wow! Who hurt you, my guy?

Twitch streamer AriaSaki encounters a very sexist player in Valorant and confronts them

AriaSaki was playing on the Fracture map at the four-hour mark of her February 2 broadcast. During the third round of the competitive game, the streamer was outplayed by the opposing team.

Upon seeing this, a teammate commented on her gameplay, and the Twitch streamer responded by asking them to "shut up." When her team's Jett heard AriaSaki's response, they immediately retaliated by saying:

"You f***king b**ch! Get your f***king iPhone out and get back to filming your content, you dirty girl! You dirty, dirty, girl!"

AriaSaki was taken aback when she heard the sexist remark. The Valorant player then started harassing the steamer by hurling insults at her:

"Listen up, you dirty little w***e! You don't talk to my friend like that, you little f***king s**t! You little b***h! You f***king dirtbag!"

Timestamp: 04:13:35

AriaSaki responded by asking the Valorant player who had hurt them, to which they replied that it was Aria who had hurt them. The Twitch streamer then expressed her thoughts on the situation, saying:

"So guys, this is what it's like to be a woman."

A few moments later, AriaSaki was asked by another player what kind of reaction she expected after asking a teammate to shut up. She replied:

"Okay, maybe I was a little harsh. But like, hearing (in) my ear, constantly, 'Run it down! Run it down!' is just too much."

AriaSaki took to Twitter to share her experience in the game, stating she was a "bit scared" of someone who would go so far as to verbally harass women:

aria🏅 @AriaSaki



ngl I was a bit scared. Not at the words... But at the thought someone would go so far to verbally harass at the sound of an annoyed woman.



He gets even more vile btw. His friend was being annoying in comms, backseating us on top. I said "shut up" and this was the response.🫠ngl I was a bit scared. Not at the words... But at the thought someone would go so far to verbally harass at the sound of an annoyed woman.He gets even more vile btw. His friend was being annoying in comms, backseating us on top. I said "shut up" and this was the response.🫠ngl I was a bit scared. Not at the words... But at the thought someone would go so far to verbally harass at the sound of an annoyed woman.He gets even more vile btw.😞 https://t.co/wovCKjID6k

Fans react to the Twitch streamer's Valorant experience

AriaSaki's clip went viral on social media platforms such as Twitter and Reddit, with the community on the latter reacting to the streamer's Valorant experience by saying:

faeRay 🦋✨ @rachel_faerie @AriaSaki Someone start tagging riot devs cause this ain’t it. He needs to go. IP ban him. @AriaSaki Someone start tagging riot devs cause this ain’t it. He needs to go. IP ban him.

msmegatron @msmegatronn msmegatron @msmegatronn Don't be like this guy 🤡 Don't be like this guy 🤡 https://t.co/CSNz0FSjoI @AriaSaki This kind of thing happens way too often and makes women so afraid to use voice comms it's awful. I made a comment in my game about the matchmaking (being paired with people I normally am out of range to queue with) and this was the response twitter.com/msmegatronn/st… @AriaSaki This kind of thing happens way too often and makes women so afraid to use voice comms it's awful. I made a comment in my game about the matchmaking (being paired with people I normally am out of range to queue with) and this was the response twitter.com/msmegatronn/st…

Enviosity @Enviosity



Valorant is a wild place, man @AriaSaki What's even more scary is there will be people who defend his behavior and say you're the one at fault instead.Valorant is a wild place, man @AriaSaki What's even more scary is there will be people who defend his behavior and say you're the one at fault instead.Valorant is a wild place, man

On the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, a reaction thread featuring AriaSaki's recent livestream gained a lot of traction. Here's what Redditors had to say:

AriaSaki is a well-known Twitch streamer who has been livestreaming on the platform since 2016. In addition to Valorant, the content creator has played popular games such as Overwatch 2, League of Legends, Minecraft, Rust, and Teamfight Tactics on her channel.

