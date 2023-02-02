"I use it for the kitchen PC" - xQc talks about getting a Starforge Systems PC from OTK

On February 1, Twitch sensation Felix "xQc" reacted to the recent Shareholders Meeting of the popular streamer organization One True King (OTK). The former also revealed that the latter sent him a new Starforge Systems PC.

xQc mentioned OTK telling him that he was not required to give any shout-outs for the product and then revealed that he was using it as a PC for his kitchen. He stated:

"You know what, dude? I use it for the kitchen PC and it's doing pretty good."

xQc claims OTK didn't pay him for a new Starforge Systems PC, says it was a nice gesture

xQc was watching popular Twitch videos when he came across a clip from OTK's Shareholders Meeting, in which they announced various events and special livestreams planned for 2023.

Felix took the opportunity to reveal getting something from the streamer organization and stated:

"Okay, chat, listen. Last one for today, okay? They (OTK) told me I don't have to give any shout-outs. I don't have to say anything nice. I don't have to do s**t, okay? I can s**t on them as much as I want to. Okay? But at the end of the day, I got a computer and Tips sent me a DM, okay? And they sent me a f***king Starforge. Okay?"

Timestamp: 01:44:25

The French-Canadian personality mentioned that he was using the system as a PC for his kitchen and performing "pretty good." He said that he was not promoting the product for OTK's venture:

"It's not #ad. They didn't pay me for this. I thought it was nice. That's all. I mean, you can say PR this, PR that. I mean, it helped me out. So whatever, bro."

Fans react to xQc getting a Starforge Systems PC

xQc talking about getting a Starforge Systems PC was a hot topic of discussion on r/LivestreamFail, with u/Riskybears commenting that using an Nvidia RTX 4090 for a kitchen PC was "wild":

Another user, u/jesth212112, shared their thoughts on Starforge Systems' marketing, claiming that their colleague recently purchased a PC from them and didn't "even know" what OTK is:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

On August 9, 2022, One True King announced their collaboration with popular internet personality Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" for Starforge Sytems. At the time of writing, the Voyager Creator Elite was their flagship product, costing $4,449.

The top-of-the-line PC included an Intel Core i9-13900K processor, and an Nvidia RTX 4090 graphics card, inside a Lian Li PC-O11 Dynamic Evo Mid-Tower case.

