Destiny explains why he found QTCinderella's emotional statement "funny" following the streamer deepfake controversy

YouTube content creator Steven "Destiny" provided his take on the recent streamer deepfake controversy during a livestream on February 2.

He responded to a post on his official subreddit in which community members discussed Destiny's response to Twitch streamer Blaire "QTCinderella's" emotional address.

A screenshot of his comments was shared on the forum, in which Destiny stated that he was "laughing so hard" after watching QTCinderella's VOD (Video on Demand).

The former Twitch streamer explained why he found the address to be "funny," saying:

"That s**t is funny to me. I'm sorry. I think a lot of people find it funny. Okay? That reaction is un-f***king believable! And I'm tired of pretending it wasn't! Okay? It was an unbelievable reaction!"

Destiny compares the streamer deepfake controversy to the Dr DisRespect debacle

At the 35-minute mark of his broadcast, Destiny responded to a subreddit post in which the community discussed his reaction to the deepfake streamer controversy:

"I don't give a f**k. Leave my f***king s**t! Watch my YouTube videos, or just say I'm a hypocrite or leave. But like, I'm not going to be at all points in my life, like 'I'm analyzing this QTCinderella video for the first time, and despite the fact that I think that her crying reaction might be a little bit over-exaggerated, I don't think, or blah, blah, blah. Like, no! I watched her video. It was f***king funny! I'm sorry."

Timestamp: 00:35:30

Destiny went on to say that the address was "hilarious":

"I might be a sociopath. Maybe. But it was f***king hilarious, watching somebody come on and go, 'This is what pain feels like.' And it's like, 'Oh my god. Was she assaulted? Like, what happened?' And then you find out that somebody had a f***king tab open, and it was deepfake p*rn of her."

The political commentator then weighed in on Brandon "Atrioc's" apology livestream, calling it worse than the Dr DisRespect scandal:

"And then Atrioc and his f***king wife, crying in the background, like, 'My husband...' It was like, worse than, like Dr DisRespect s**t! And people laughed at the Dr DisRespect s**t, okay? No! 'I promise, guys. I'm never going to f***king...' Like, it was just funny!"

For context, Dr DisRespect went viral in 2017 after admitting to being unfaithful to his wife and breaking down in tears on stream. He took a small hiatus following the controversy.

Fans react to the streamer's take

Destiny's clip was one of the top posts on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, garnering over 1,490 upvotes with more than 955 fan reactions. Some of the most relevant comments were along these lines:

What is the streamer deepfake controversy?

Atroic made headlines after fans discovered that he was allegedly paying for deepfakes of popular female Twitch streamers. On January 31, 2023, he issued an apology via a livestream.

On the same day, QTCinderella also addressed the situation, stating that she was taking legal action against the deepfake website.

The next day (on February 1, 2023), Atrioic issued his second apology, announcing that he was stepping away from OFFBRAND and taking a break from content creation.

He also revealed that QTCinderella and a law firm were successful in taking down the streamer deepfake website.

