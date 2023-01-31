"This is so embarrassing!" - Atrioc issues an apology following the streamer deepfake controversy

Twitch streamer Brandon "Atrioc" took to his Twitch channel on January 30 to issue an apology following the streamer deepfake controversy. The content creator addressed a viral Twitch clip in which fans noticed that he allegedly paid for deepfakes of popular female Twitch personalities.

During the 14-minute livestream, Atrioc broke down in tears as he admitted to watching a deepfake video of the streamers and called the situation "disgusting" and wrong.

While providing details about the matter, the 31-year-old exclaimed:

"This is so embarrassing!"

"I'm deeply f***king embarrassed about this" - Atrioc provides details about the deepfake controversy during an apology livestream

At the three-minute mark of his January 30 livestream, Atrioc provided details about the situation, during which he admitted to watching deepfake videos of streamers. He stated:

"Everyone here probably knows what's going on. I want to say, first of all, that is true. It's 100% true. I looked at a deepfake p**n video... of streamers. It's disgusting. It really is disgusting. It's wrong. Sorry, I didn't sleep all night. So I'm just..."

Atrioc expressed embarrassment at the circumstances, saying he was angry at himself:

"I guess what I want to say is... so I already feel deeply, I'm deeply f***king embarrassed about this. I'm deeply f***king embarrassed. I'm angry at myself. I feel f***king... I just feel so f***king stupid."

Before issuing an apology, the former Twitch executive wanted to discuss the facts about the matter, claiming that the r/LivestreamFail subreddit went "way too far." He stated:

"I've done a lot on the stream, like create a pattern of behavior where I really want, especially women on Twitch, to feel safer. Like, we call f***king b**ba spam cringe. We don't do that there. I've never made like a f***king weird, I don't know, seat-sniffing joke. I've never done anything like that. I've never done anything like that on stream. And we don't tolerate any behavior in chat. We ban it on sight, and I've done it consistently. Over, and over, and over."

Timestamp: 00:03:30

Atrioc recalled doing research on "AI stuff" and explained:

"At 2 am, you know, I've been watching so much f***king... I've been reading so much f***king AI stuff. I've been reading all this f***king stuff about AI and f***king... deepfake music, deepfake art, and everything. And I'm in these Discords."

The streamer claimed to have clicked on an ad that took him to the deepfake website:

"But I was on f***king p**nhub. I was on a f***king regular a** normal f***king website, and there was an ad. There was an on every f***king video for this f***king; I know other people must be clicking it because it's on every f***king video! For f***king deepfake thing. And then I click it, and I'm f***king on this f***king rabit hole, and at 2 am I f***king... I don't know I got morbidly curious, and I clicked something."

Atrioc concluded with an apology, saying:

"It's gross and I'm sorry. I really am. I really f***king am."

Community reacts to the streamer's apology

The streamer's apology was the top post on the r/LivestreamFail subreddit. With over 4,300 comments, some of the most relevant ones were along these lines:

Atrioc is a popular Twitch streamer who previously worked at Nvidia as the Manager of Global Consumer Marketing. He began livestreaming on the platform in 2017 and has since amassed over 321k followers on his channel.

