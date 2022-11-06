"This tattoo reflects that" - Atrioc defends getting T1 tattoo after the team loses the League of Legends Worlds 2022

Twitch streamer Brandon "Atrioc" took to Twitter on November 6 to provide details about a T1 tattoo he got before the League of Legends Worlds 2022's victor was declared.

The content creator defended his decision, stating that he is and always has been the biggest supporter of Evo 2019 winner and Super Smash Bros. pro T1 MkLeo. His tweet read:

"I am, and always have been, the biggest @Mkleosb fan in the world and this tattoo reflects that."

Atrioc @Atrioc Atrioc @Atrioc Getting a tattoo after your team wins shows pride.



But getting one the day before they play?



"I am, and always have been, the biggest @Mkleosb fan in the world and this tattoo reflects that."

Fans react as Atrioc provides a reason for getting a T1 tattoo a day before League of Legends Worlds 2022 champion was declared

A day before the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final aired, the Twitch streamer shared an image, revealing that he had a brand new tattoo depicting the LCK second seed, T1, winning the World Championship.

He claimed that getting a tattoo after a team wins is a sign of pride. However, getting one a day before they play demonstrated confidence:

Atrioc @Atrioc Getting a tattoo after your team wins shows pride.



But getting one the day before they play?



"Getting a tattoo after your team wins shows pride. But getting one the day before they play? That shows confidence."

The following day, T1 faced off against DRX. The LCK fourth seed ended up claiming the Summoner's Cup and T1 sadly lost their possible fourth World Championship.

Following T1's defeat, Atrioc defended his decision, claiming that he has always been T1 MkLeo's "biggest fan in the world."

The streamer's update went viral on the social media platform, with numerous community members reacting. Matt Merself, the NA esports researcher at Riot Games, claimed that Brandon made a "legendary esports tweet":

Pro gamer and Dignitas-affiliated content creator HugS stated:

One community member wanted to know how the streamer felt about having the "world's funniest tattoo":

soupydone @soupydone @Atrioc @Mkleosb hows it feel to now have the worlds funniest tattoo @Atrioc @Mkleosb hows it feel to now have the worlds funniest tattoo

Twitch streamer Connor "ConnorEatsPants" was also present in the reply section and remarked:

Atrioc's editor @thegodzhilla stated that the content creator had a backup tweet "planned from the jump":

zhilla @thegodzhilla @Atrioc @Mkleosb You had this backup tweet planned from the jump huh @Atrioc @Mkleosb You had this backup tweet planned from the jump huh

Another Twitter user shared the same sentiment, saying that Atrioc had the "uno reverse card in his back pocket":

Esports personality and co-owner of Full Squad Gaming Jake "JakeSucky" Lucky also shared the streamer's update on his official handle and said:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions from Twitter:

trade war @NUTradeWar @Atrioc @Mkleosb inb4 knee, the tekken player signed to DRX, picks up Smash Ultimate Kazuya and 3-0’s Leo in SWT Grands @Atrioc @Mkleosb inb4 knee, the tekken player signed to DRX, picks up Smash Ultimate Kazuya and 3-0’s Leo in SWT Grands

Atrioc previously worked as the Manager of Global Consumer Marketing at Nvidia and as the Content Marketing Manager at Twitch.

He is also a prominent personality in the streaming sphere and co-founded Offbrand with YouTube Gaming sensation Ludwig Ahgren and fellow Twitch streamer Nathan Stanz.

Brandon is primarily a Just Chatting streamer and has played several popular titles such as Hitman 3, Elden Ring, League of Legends, Fall Guys, Super Mario 64, and Hollow Knight on his channel.

