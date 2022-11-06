"100%" - MrBeast hints at buying a professional League of Legends team, fans go wild

YouTube legend Jimmy "MrBeast" recently made a surprising appearance during the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final.

During Worlds 2022 Countdown, esports analyst and shoutcaster Isaac "Azael" posed a "hard-hitting" question, inquiring whether the YouTuber planned to purchase a League Championship Series (LCS) team.

Jimmy seemingly confirmed that he was looking forward to acquiring a professional League of Legends team, and stated:

"Oh gosh! Oh well, yeah! 100%!"

MrBeast confirms buying a professional LCS team, says he needs to "get right pieces in place"

At the two-hour mark of the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final Countdown show, Azael asked Jimmy if he was buying out an LCS team.

After confirming that he would be purchasing an esports team, the Kansas native stated that he would like to own a team that would compete at an international level:

"The question is more, when? Which is, if we do it, you know, I want to have a team that makes it to the stage like this. We got to get the right pieces in place, before we..."

All the analyst desk members exclaimed after hearing the statement, with Azael claiming that Jimmy was giving "all the right answers." MrBeast continued the conversation by revealing:

"It's like, it might be another year or two. But yeah, 100%!"

Timestamp: 02:38:06

James "Dash" joined the discussion and lauded MrBeast, saying that he "just went straight in" and did not avoid any questions:

"We had all kinds of contingencies. Like, what if he just, you know, gives us kind of that pass, that you know, passing. You just went straight in!"

MrBeast replied and stated that he'd been wanting to buy a professional League of Legends team for the past three years. He also wished to break the "NA curse":

"I've wanted one, I mean for the last like, three years. It's just you know, we just have a lot going on. But mostly, if we do do it, I just want, you know. We got to find some way to break the NA curse. Yeah, I don't know if we cracked that code yet."

Fans react to the YouTuber wanting to buy a LCS team

The streaming moment was shared to the r/LivestreamFail subreddit, and the reaction thread attracted several fan reactions. One Redditor inferred and stated that MrBeast was suggesting that "it won't be a NA team":

Another Redditor expressed their surprise at the League of Legends Worlds 2022 Final viewership, and said:

Here are some more relevant fan reactions:

MrBeast is one of the most iconic and sensational influencers on the internet. Earlier this year, he became one of the few elite content creators on YouTube to cross the 100 million subscriber mark on his channel.

