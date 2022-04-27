“I’m sorry”: Atrioc apologizes for supporting EEVisu cheating on Schooled

Twitch streamer Brandon "Atrioc" has now backtracked from his previously-held views where he presented a controversial and polarizing take on EEvisu cheating on Mizkif's 'Schooled.'

Atrioc supported EEvisu's unsportsmanlike behavior and actions by saying he did not care about it and was happy for EEvisu to bag a $50,000 cash prize.

His hot take was immediately met with a plethora of criticism from fans. A post featured on the streamer-oriented subreddit r/LivestreamFail was locked and the clip was eventually deleted due to the massive amount of backlash from the fans that followed.

Earlier today, the Twitch streamer apologized for his controversial take and provided an update:

"I feel like it was a stupid take. I'm sorry."

Atrioc apologizes for his hot take regarding the EEvisu cheating scandal

The former Content Marketing Manager at Twitch streamed earlier today and spoke in-depth about the Schooled cheating fiasco.

After his opinion surrounding EEvisu went viral, the Twitch streamer provided an update regarding his take and apologized for his polarizing opinion.

Atrioc felt that Mizkif had been joking and laughing about participants cheating on his quiz show as he did not have a full context. The 31-year-old content creator said the following:

"Today, I saw clips of Schooled where it was like he (Mizkif) openly said, very seriously, not in his Mizkif's smile, not half smiling, no cheating, we are watching, we are dead serious about this. Do not cheat."

He later viewed more clips and developed context surrounding the OTK-run game show, which made him feel bad about the whole cheating situation.

"I've never seen that clip. I didn't know that was the case. I thought he laughed about this the whole time. I literally thought he was joking about this because that is what I've seen from LSF (LivestreamFail). So, all of that stuff changes my context dramatically and I feel bad for what I said yesterday."

He then admitted that his take was not good and apologized for it. He continued further:

"I had a bunch of jokes that I would make about it but having heard about Mizkif being actually angry about it, I feel bad. Because he has spent a lot of time on the show and he..."

Timestamp: 00:27:55

The American content creator tried to find the right words to express his thoughts. He mentioned that Mizkif could have implemented better anti-cheating measures:

"There are things you could have done technically to make it harder to cheat and I wish that they had done those things because it might have saved EE (EEvisu) from temptation here."

As a concluding remark, Atrioc stated:

"But end of the day, you have to make a choice, he (EEvisu) made a moral choice, it's not good and you got to pay some consequences for that. I feel bad for him but you got caught. You cheated and you got caught and you get owned."

The former Twitch executive continued to talk a bit more about this sensitive topic for a few more minutes before continuing to stream for the next two more hours.

Fans react to Atrioc's update

Fans on Reddit mentioned that the Twitch streamer's apologetic statement was vastly better than EEvisu's Twitter apology.

Some fans sympathized with the Twitch content creator

Atrioc is a well-known streaming personality who has more than 245k followers on his Twitch channel and averages 4k viewers per stream

