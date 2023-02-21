The second annual Streamer Awards is just around the corner, and anticipation is building as the nominees for all 26 categories were announced today. Fans can now check out who made the final cut for each category and vote for their favorites.

Nominees for the most coveted prize, Streamer of the Year, include Kai Cenat, xQc, Jerma985, and HasanAbi. xQc is the only returning Streamer of the Year nominee from last year's lineup, while Kai Cenat has already taken home a similar award at the Streamys in December.

The official Twitter account for The Streamer Awards tweeted a link to its website, where each category's nominees can be seen and voted on.

The Streamer Awards @StreamerAwards

VOTING HAS BEEN OPENED.

MAKE SURE YOUR FAVORITE STREAMER WINS!!

thestreamerawards.com NOMINEES HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED.VOTING HAS BEEN OPENED.MAKE SURE YOUR FAVORITE STREAMER WINS!! NOMINEES HAVE BEEN ANNOUNCED.VOTING HAS BEEN OPENED.MAKE SURE YOUR FAVORITE STREAMER WINS!!thestreamerawards.com

Nominees for The Streamer Awards 2023 announced

The awards ceremony returns for its second year, recognizing and honoring some of the best acts in the streaming world. The show will once again be hosted by popular event organizer and streamer QTCinderella. Her co-host this year will be renowned YouTube Gaming streamer Valkyrae.

Today, nominees for all 26 categories have been announced. Some of the major categories include the Rising Star Award, Stream Game of the Year, Best Content Organization, Gamer of the Year, and Streamer of the Year.

Nominees for Stream Game of the Year included two of the top games released in 2022, Elden Ring and God of War Ragnarok. The returning nominees for the category include the popular competitive shooter Valorant and Minecraft, last year's winner.

For Best Content Organization, 100 Thieves and OTK are the returning nominees, the latter having won the award last year. OfflineTV was also nominated, as well as the VTuber-only group VShojo.

VShojo @VShojo



Be sure to send in your votes before closing on March 4th.

thestreamerawards.com/vote



Big thanks to the community for helping us get here! VShojo has been nominated at the Streamer Awards!Be sure to send in your votes before closing on March 4th.Big thanks to the community for helping us get here! VShojo has been nominated at the Streamer Awards!Be sure to send in your votes before closing on March 4th.👉thestreamerawards.com/voteBig thanks to the community for helping us get here! https://t.co/BVHD4RGfHR

For Streamer of the Year, xQc is the lone returning nominee. Kai Cenat, who had a record-setting breakout in 2022, was also nominated for the award. The other nominees include Jerma985 and HasanAbi, who each had fantastic years in their own right.

Hasan will also serve as one of The Streamer Awards' red carpet hosts alongside 2022's Streamer of the Year, Ludwig. Other red carpet hosts include Squeex and Sweet Anita.

Fans have until March 4 to vote for their favorite nominee in each category. The Streamer Awards will be presented live from the Wiltern Theatre in Los Angeles, California, on March 11. Tickets to attend the show are also available on the show's official website.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes