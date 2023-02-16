How much money did Kai Cenat approximately make in 2022? Exploring the Streamer of the Year's net worth

Over the course of 2022, Kai Cenat rose to the very top of the Twitch echelons to become one of the, if not the top streamer on the platform. The 21-year-old content creator's meteoric rise was recognized by many in the industry, including the Streamer of the Year award at the Streamy Awards 2022, for which he beat big names including xQc, Ludwig, Valkyrae, and Pokimane.

Despite his recent controversies, Kai Cenat continues to be one of the most popular streamers on Twitch, and according to Twitch Tracker, he boasts over 150K active subscribers to his name at the time of writing this article. Having started streaming in 2021, his massive growth has only made more and more people curious about his net worth and yearly earnings.

This article will take a look at his Twitch and YouTube numbers from 2022 and try to approximate how much money he made from various streaming and content-creation sources.

Tracing Twitch streamer Kai Cenat's income in 2022

Kai was born in New York in 2001 and started his content creation career with short comedy sketches on YouTube, Facebook, and the like. After gradually grinding for a few years, he was eventually picked up by the AMP (Any Means Possible) group, following which he started streaming on Twitch from January 2021.

The already famous creator was an immediate hit on the platform and had more than a million followers under his belt by mid-2022. Towards the later part of the year, he exploded in popularity with his subscriber count rising as thousands of people subscribed to his channel.

Kai Cenat's monthly income from Twitch

His stats from 2022 (Image via Twitch Tracker)

By September, Kai Cenat had become the most-subscribed-to English-speaking channel on the platform, making the then-20-year-old of the most successful creators. In December, he had a total of 79K subscriptions. Assuming a 50/50 split, he earned approximately $197K in that month from subs alone.

According to Twitch Tracker, he had an average of about 51K concurrent viewers in 2022. WIth an average hours streamed per month being 114, and assuming he probably ran two $10 CPM ads per hour, his monthly ad revenue would be: 2 X 144 X 10 X 51 = $146K per month.

Kai Cenat's monthly revenue from YouTube

As mentioned before, the streamer had a considerable amount of following from his YouTube days, when he made multiple prank and other challenge-type videos. While it is harder to get statistics from the Google-owned platform unless announced by the creator, Social Blade approximates that the streamer's YouTube channel got about 8.5 million views monthly.

This means that his monthly estimate from ad revenue would be somewhere around $30K per month.

Apart from these two, Kai Cenat has a huge following on TikTok (4.5 million) and Instagram (3 million), making him a huge influencer who gets brand deals and promotions on a daily basis. While most websites approximate his net worth at $1 million, it should have increased considerably over the last year, according to recent calculations. As such, it may now be lying in the $2-3 million ball park.

