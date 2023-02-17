Valkyrae announces she's presenting the Anime Awards 2023 in Japan with "some other cool people"

A week and a half after being announced as the co-host of the Streamer Awards, popular YouTube streamer Rachell "Valkyrae" confirmed that she will be presenting for the 2023 Anime Awards as well.

The 100 Thieves co-owner took to her Twitter account to inform her fans that she has graciously accepted the role and will present at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards in Japan.

Valkyrae will join other celebrities and online personalities at the event. The official Crunchyroll website revealed that aside from the "Queen of gaming," the likes of Thomas "Sykkuno" (YouTube streamer), Finn Wolfhard (actor), and Juju Smith-Schuster (NFL Athlete) will also carry out the role of presenters.

Reacting to the official announcement, Valkyrae wrote:

"I will be presenting at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards in Japan alongside some other cool people!"

RAE @Valkyrae



I will be presenting at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards in Japan alongside some other cool people!



The show will be live March 4th at 1:30am PST lol twitter.com/theanimeawards… The Anime Awards @TheAnimeAwards



More: Please give a warm welcome to the first wave of presenters for the 2023 #AnimeAwards !! 🤩 Watch them all LIVE from Japan on March 4th!More: got.cr/aa23presenters… Please give a warm welcome to the first wave of presenters for the 2023 #AnimeAwards!! 🤩 Watch them all LIVE from Japan on March 4th!✨ More: got.cr/aa23presenters… https://t.co/1KmyhAOWJI !!!I will be presenting at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards in Japan alongside some other cool people!The show will be live March 4th at 1:30am PST lol !!! I will be presenting at Crunchyroll’s Anime Awards in Japan alongside some other cool people!The show will be live March 4th at 1:30am PST lol ☺️🎉 twitter.com/theanimeawards…

When will Valkyrae and Sykkuno present at the Anime Awards?

As seen in the tweet above, Valkyrae and Sykkuno are set to present at Crunchyroll's Anime Awards on March 4, 2023. The event will be held at the Main Banquet Hall of the Grand Prince Hotel New Takanawa in Tokyo, Japan.

For those not aware, this is going to be a physical edition of the award show that was inaugurated in 2017. The previous two iterations were held virtually due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic at the time.

While Rachell will have specific responsibilities, the hosting duties will be performed by two individuals: Sally Amaki, a talented voice actress, and Jon Kabira, an experienced presenter. It's worth mentioning that the highly anticipated ceremony will commence with a speech from Kenichiro Yoshida, the esteemed CEO of Sony.

For the first time ever, the Anime of the Year category will feature "social voting," which will give Twitter users the opportunity to participate in the selection process.

To vote in this category, they can either use the designated hashtags or simply retweet their preferred selection. This new method is an exciting development as it allows a wider audience to have a say in which anime is ultimately crowned the year's best.

How did the internet react

Twitter users have been buzzing with excitement since the announcement that popular gaming streamers Rachell and Sykkuno will be presenting the Anime Awards in Tokyo.

The announcement has generated a lot of positive reactions, with many expressing their support and enthusiasm for the upcoming event. Here are some of the reactions:

aria🏅 @AriaSaki @Valkyrae Rae 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 this is honestly the coolest opportunity ever 🥹🥹🥹 Nico Robin would be so proud dereishishishi @Valkyrae Rae 🥹🥹🥹🥹🥹 this is honestly the coolest opportunity ever 🥹🥹🥹 Nico Robin would be so proud dereishishishi

NИ🌸 @_ChoaYeon @Valkyrae Nah they used a good photo of you but Syk.. @Valkyrae Nah they used a good photo of you but Syk.. 😭 https://t.co/UHyjR43Zub

mavwil @mavwil1 @Valkyrae hey Rae what does anime mean to you - Sykkuno @Valkyrae hey Rae what does anime mean to you - Sykkuno

As stated earlier, presenting at the Anime Awards is not the only task that Valkyrae is expected to perform. To read about her co-hosting duties at the Streamer Awards, click here.

Read about your favorite creators only on TikTok Wiki & Youtube Wiki

Poll : 0 votes