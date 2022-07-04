"I'm just happy you're here" - Live audience goes wild after Ludwig flirts with Sykkuno on Mogul Money Live

The in-person audience at the Mogul Money event went berserk after Ludwig hilariously flirted with Sykkuno in front of thousands of viewers. On July 02, 2022, YouTube Gaming star Ludwig hosted the much-awaited Jeopardy-style Mogul Money live event with some of the most prominent names in the streaming space, such as Imane "Pokimane," Thomas "Sykkuno," and xQc.

As one can already imagine, with a contestant list full to the brim with popular streaming stars, the event garnered over 100,000 concurrent viewers online. In fact, the hall at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California, where the event took place, was completely sold out as well.

With that being said, to spice things up a bit, at one point during the event, Ludwig started flirting with the Sykkuno, leaving the internet obsessed with what transpired.

Ludwig teasing Sykkuno on Mogul Money Live gets huge reaction

Ludwig's game show has been a great hit on YouTube, with each installment amassing millions of views. From insane advertising to a well-strategized contestant lineup, everything was well executed.

Evidently, the Streamer of the Year made sure that the last live show went out with a bang, getting some of the most popular names in the gaming community to appear on it.

The group of streamers went against one another, having their knowledge in various categories tested, including "country cuisine." After the host of the event successfully introduced each participant to the viewers and the live audience, Ludwig started teasing Syukkuno in the most wholesome way possible.

The 28-years old streamer, who is majorly known for his shy, sweet, and humble personality, was left flustered during the Mogul Money Live show.

"Sykkuno, I'm just happy you're here. How do you feel?"

To this, the GTA RP star innocently replied that he was nervous. To that, the Twitch sensation xQc, also a contestant, highlighted that he is farming, which ended up making him blush in return.

In response, Ludwig continued to tease the Among Us streamer as he labeled him the "cutest" contestant on the panel.

"Of course, we are gonna let the cutest person on this panel pick. Sykkuno, go ahead. Where do you want to take us?"

As the rest of the participants and viewers gushed in agreement at Ludwig's remark, the former Twitch star made his pick and even tried his best to keep a straight face.

Fans react to Ludwig's comments

By the looks of the reactions on the YouTube comment section, it seems like Ludwig is not the only one who thinks Sykkuno is cute, as fans only went on to echo his opinion.

Here's what they had to say:

Fans react to the wholesome moment (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Fans react to the moment (Image via Shrimpkkuno/YouTube)

Despite being extremely nervous and anxious in the initial stages of the game, he managed to advance to the final rounds and surprisingly came out on top against Will Neff and Fuslie, becoming the ultimate winner of Ludwig's Mogul Money Live show.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far