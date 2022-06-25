How long has Ludwig been streaming on YouTube?

Ludwig Ahgren is a streamer who has signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube Gaming. The Google-owned platform has offered exclusivity deals to some of the biggest streamers on the internet, trying to rival other streaming platforms like Twitch and Facebook Gaming.

Ludwig began his streaming career on Twitch, where he became the most subscribed-to channel in a few short years. Not long after, he signed his deal with YouTube Gaming, where he's been streaming since late November.

Ludwig's journey to YouTube fame

The YouTube Gaming streamer began his career in 2018 on Twitch, streaming part-time for nearly a year before making streaming his full-time job in 2019. The variety streamer primarily played Super Smash Bros. and Mario Kart, making a name for himself with his impressive button-mashing ability.

During his rise to success on Twitch, the streamer took part in a variety of tournaments, including Smash Bros., Pokemon, and Chess tournaments. He won an invitational tournament featuring numerous Smash players competing in Pokemon Sword and Shield.

Ludwig does not just stream himself playing video games, as he has also created podcasts as well as a game show. On Twitch, he and fellow streamer Cr1TiKaL co-hosted a game show called Hivemind. The contestants would typically consist of streamers across Twitch.

In March 2021, his streaming career really took off, as he decided to do a subathon. The idea for the subathon was to continuously stream for up to a month, adding ten minutes to the clock for every subscription he received. The stream ran for 30 consecutive days, including the time the streamer spent sleeping. His subscriber count shot up from 30,000 to 280,000 in the span of that month, breaking Ninja's record for most concurrent subscribers on Twitch by over 10,000.

Despite all of the success he has seen on the platform, Ludwig left Twitch in November of 2021, as he announced that he had signed an exclusivity deal with YouTube Gaming. He tweeted out a video announcement featuring him and a friend blowing up a purple car representing Twitch before driving away in a red car which was YouTube.

He began exclusively streaming on YouTube on November 30. The transition wasn't easy, as he quickly ran into copyright issues and also had to help create a browser extension to provide his fans with a similar viewing experience to Twitch. He has been very vocal about the limitations of YouTube Gaming as a streaming platform and has been doing his part to make changes.

Now in June, the streamer has spent over half a year on YouTube Gaming. He still streams regularly and has a live show for his current game show, Mogul Money, scheduled for July 2 at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, California. He's announced that Sykkuno, another streamer that's moved from Twitch to YouTube, will be participating in it.

Ludwig now has over 3 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, where he's been streaming for almost seven months and will continue to do so for the foreseeable future.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far