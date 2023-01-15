Recapping OTK's 2022: Popular streamer signings, Starforge Systems drama, controversies, and more

OTK, or One True King, was having one of the most successful years in terms of content creation and streaming before a series of tragedies struck the organization in late 2022. The Texas-based group is a relatively recent creation, having been founded in 2020.

OTK has had a meteoric rise in terms of viewership, becoming one of the biggest streaming organizations on Twitch over the years. They even won the Best Content Organization Award at last year's Streamer Awards, beating out big names such as 100 Thieves and Offline TV.

However, OTK's 2022 was mired in controversy since late September as two of the co-founders got embroiled in different sexual assault cases. That said, One True King had a couple of big signings too. They also dipped their toes into the pre-built PC business with Starforge Systems, which unfortunately led to a major setback due to another core member leaving the group.

Here's a review of OTK's 2022.

OTK's 2022 moments: The good, the bad, and the dishonorable

The good

Three streamers and content creators joined the group in 2022, starting with popular cosplayer and Twitch streamer Emiru becoming the sole female member in January. Since then, she has only grown in popularity, becoming an integral part of the organization.

BruceDropEmOFF followed her in March to become the second member to be added to the group last year.

Sodapoppin addition to the organization in July sent fans into a frenzy. The veteran streamer not only became a creator for the Austin group but also a co-owner. As Nmplol's roommate, he had already featured in much of the group's content, and proved to be quite the asset over the year.

As a content group, the organization announced a gaming event to be held in June with over $50,000 in prize money. Among other things, the OTK Games Expo also showcased games featuring over 30 indie developers. In March, the group successfully raised over $500,000 for relief efforts for the Russia-Ukraine crisis.

The bad

The group, along with YouTube sensation and Twitch streamer MoistCr1TiKaL, started a pre-built PC retail business called Starforge Systems. The aim was to sell pre-built computers geared towards gamers and content creators.

However, the venture got off to a pretty rocky start after they received criticism for the pricing. The severe backlash from multiple sources forced the organization to apologize and try to rectify the issue with price cuts.

In December, just before Christmas, one of the co-owners Johnathan "Jschlatt," announced his departure from OTK citing that he needed to part ways to achieve his goals for 2023. Since he was one of the core members, departure as a stakeholder was understandably a major setback.

The dishonorable

Trigger warning: Mention of sexual assault

Since September 2020, two streamers associated with OTK have been part of sexual assault accusations in some capacity or the other. After a Twitter clash with Trainwreckstv, Mizkif, one of the cofounders of the organization, was accused of covering up a sexual crime perpetrated by one of his friends, CrazySlick, on AdrianahLee.

Allegedly, Mizkif asked his then-partner and popular Twitch streamer Maya Higa to speak with AdrianahLee when the latter expressed her desire to come out with the story. In the upcoming fallout, Mizkif was removed from his position at the organization, but an internal investigation has since cleared him of any wrongdoing.

On top of all of that going down, another OTK founding member, Rich Campbell, had to resign from his position. This came about after allegations accusing him of sexually assaulting fellow Twitch streamer and social media influencer Azalia Lexi surfaced last month. For further information on the same, read this article.

OTK @OTKnetwork We’re at the tippity top of the mountain… and we’re only halfway up We’re at the tippity top of the mountain… and we’re only halfway up 😎 https://t.co/ASzB6Ipu6P

OTK had quite a successful 2021, but the number of controversies has undoubtedly dampened their spirits. Fans, however, can take solace in the fact that upcoming changes might hold the key to rejuvenating the content group's reputation and audience.

