Why did OTK and MoistCr1TiKaL's Starforge Systems receive backlash from fans?

Earlier this week, the esports and content-creator organization One True King partnered up with the popular Twitch streamer Charlie "MoistCr1TiKaL" to release their very own PC-building company, Starforge Systems. As expected, the announcement was met with significant excitement from the community. However, upon the price ranges of their PCs being revealed, fans are extremely displeased.

Furthermore, many have also speculated about the lack of marketing strategy and understanding that some of the members of the group, such as Nick "Nmplol", display, coupled with the fact that Mizkif has allegedly banned or removed users that were critical of the company.

Although MoistCr1TiKaL has attempted to pacify the lambasting comments about the company by claiming to restructure the pricing in the future, fans are still disgruntled.

Looking at what is going wrong for Starforge Systems

Fans have been breathing down the necks of Starforge Systems' management for several reasons. The primary reason that has upset the fans is the absurd pricing that they have marketed their PCs with.

For context, Starforge's entry-level gaming PC with the RTX 1660TI and an i3 processor is offered at a price of $1K. However, both the aforementioned components are antiquated in today's gaming industry and to charge such a hefty amount is considered unjust.

Even though the flagship models feature the latest and most up-to-date equipment and components, their pricing of $2.5K to $3.5K is still rather high, according to many fans. Gaming experts have found that building a PC from scratch is going to cost less and interested gamers can easily save over $1K by avoiding buying from OTK's latest enterprise.

In addition to all this, there has been severe backlash at the lack of marketing understanding of some of the OTK members. One Reddit user mentioned how Nmplol was completely ignorant of their existing market rivals, such as NZXT, who sell PCs at much lower prices than Starforge.

Matthew "Mizkif" and Zack "Asmongold", co-owners of OTK, were also embroiled in controversy after they reportedly banned users for expressing their negative opinions on Starforge Systems.

Any provocative response on the livestream during their announcement was encountered with a permanent ban. Any viewer who commented "sell" or used stock", or sent the "corpa" emote received a perma-ban shortly after, with some bans spanning across multiple OTK channels.

Leading up to the reveal, a few of the streamers participating in the reveal explicitly told their audiences to engage freely. However, the overall negative response to the company's debut was evidently too much to endure, resulting in major censorship.

After a torrent of criticism, Starforge Systems has altered their prices, but not by a great extent. The opening model PC, which was initially priced at $999.99, is now available at $899.99. Prices for both the flagship models have also been reduced from $2499.99 and $3499.99 to $2399.99 and $3399.99, respectively. The pricing of their second model, Horizon Pro PC, has remained the same.

Our committment to improve is unrelenting and we look forward to embarking on this journey with you all. @StarforgePCs Thank you for the feedback everyone - we’re in this for the long haul and are working tirelessly to deliver the best value and experience possible.Our committment to improve is unrelenting and we look forward to embarking on this journey with you all. @StarforgePCs Thank you for the feedback everyone - we’re in this for the long haul and are working tirelessly to deliver the best value and experience possible. Our committment to improve is unrelenting and we look forward to embarking on this journey with you all.

Additionally, Starforge Systems have also decided to upgrade the hardware of their most expensive PC, the Horizon Creator Edition PC. This revision will see the rig featuring a more powerful GPU, the RTX 3090.

It currently remains to be seen how the fans will react to the changes going forward. Despite the heavily staunch reviews, the gaming community remains hopeful of having another functional and healthy PC-making company in the industry.

